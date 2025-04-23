Dr Brian Monaisa's baby mama, Neyma Aloyce has kept mum on his breakup with Minnie Dlamini

The surgeon doctor shared on Monday, 21 April that he and the TV personality have broken up

South Africans took to Aloyce's Instagram page this week to praise her after the actress and the doctor split

Netizens flock to Dr Brian Monaisa's baby mama's Instagram account. Images: Minnie Dlamini, Brian Monaisa and Neyma Aloyce

South Africans flocked to Dr Brian Monaisa's baby mama, Neyma Aloyce's social media account on Monday after he confirmed the end of his romantic relationship with Minnie Dlamini.

Aloyce previously lambasted Monaisa and Dlamini's romance, claiming that the surgeon doctor cheated on her with the media personality.

The Tanzanian businesswoman revealed in February that being cheated on, with someone who begged you to be with them hurts.

Her baby daddy also topped Twitter trends on Sunday, 13 April he hinted about cheating in a relationship days after deleting Dlamini's photos on his Instagram account.

"I'm sorry Brian, I'll never cheat again," he posted.

South Africans flock to Neyma Aloyce's Instagram account

Tsepe_ng wrote:

"Why haven't you deleted his pictures on your account and stories mama after what he did to you? I mean, you're also not on his Instagram account, maybe he only posts work stuff but he was able to post Minnie on the same account or maybe before he posted Minnie/ started relationship with her. He deleted your pictures. So, for the fact that he deleted it he did means, you should also delete them."

Fifi_lindy replied:

"I respect your God mama, they broke up."

Hlumie_dee responded:

"@fifi.lindy. Yoh same xem I really respect her God. They didn't even last that long. You are God's favourite child I'm telling you erh. I respect your prayers."

Tinchigz said:

"This one is desperate that doctor is the best thing that’s ever happened to her. He can’t even upgrade her car."

KaraboKhune replied:

"You are too beautiful @neymaaloyce may. God highly bless you."

Opalineagency replied:

"One thing is that God will fight for you."

PhindileTyrn said:

"God's favorite. A very classy lady indeed. Mother who is perfect example of wife material. Sending love from South Africa."

Mseanwilhase wrote:

"The way this man loves attention. Imagine being known for your bedroom affairs more than about the work that you do."

nmaphetheke replied:

"We need honest friends in our lives.... I'll leave it there."

MsFifyBabe wrote:

"Dr likes attention, shem. He has mentality of a slay queen."

Msmshotshisa said:

"Yho this guy is so dry like womile. Uthe nkòooo how old is he? Uwoawu uminnie naye akaphumi ekutheteni shame all her men choices doing her wrong."

Minnie Dlamini and Dr Brian Monaisa vacation in Zimbabwe

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in February that media personality and actress Minnie Dlamini went on vacation with Dr Brian Monaisa.

The TV producer and celebrity doctor shared photos of themselves vacationing in Zimbabwe on their social media accounts.

South Africans took to their social media accounts to comment on their photos and to celebrate their romantic relationship.

