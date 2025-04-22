Media personality Boity recently took to Instagram to remember her late grandmother, one year after her passing

The South African rapper posted a cute selfie and more throwback content. She also added a short message in remembrance

Mzansi comforted the 018's Finest hitmaker, and they shared some touching comments on her Instagram comments

Boity penned a message on her granny's 1 year anniversary. Image: Boity

Source: Instagram

A year ago, South African hip-hop artist Boity Thulo announced the passing of her grandmother, Lelo Thulo.

Boity pens emotional message to her grandmother

On her Instagram page on 20 April 2025, Boity Thulo remembered her granny for her warm personality, saying she resembled an angel.

"A whole year without you. I hope you’re the happiest you’ve ever been in Heaven, Lelo. You were always an angel on earth, now you get to fly high with your kind up where you belong. Till we meet again, my Queen," she wrote.

In her sweet Instagram post, Boity shared a few cute pictures and videos during their happy times while she was alive.

SA reacts to Boity's emotional post

Her fans flooded her comments section with sweet words to calm her. Many remembered their grandparents.

Boity paid homage to her late granny a year after her death. Image: Boity

Source: Instagram

Some noted her and her mother's striking beauty, which came from the late Lelo.

sightseasonthehorizon exclaimed:

"Boitumelo!! Your grandmother is the coolest. Drinking Hennesey on the rocks with no ice! I love her."

mrs_makhubs responded:

"This just made me miss my mum. I was visiting home for Easter, three months after her passing and she is no longer with us."

saabelo said:

"I can see that this thing started from Gran, then Mom and then you! You guys are all gorgeous ."

lola.noma asked:

"In this video, was she going home to the Eastern Cape? That is your beautiful ancestor Boity."

thabisa.mdlovu shared:

"It's no coincidence that it's been a year today. She has risen. I am a Christian that believes in life after death. Till we meet at Jesus feet."

Boity celebrates Lelo's heavenly birthday

On 24 January 2025, Boity marked Lelo's first birthday as an ancestor. She penned a message as she reflected on her time on earth. She found the most beautiful choice of words to pen a message that left many people missing their grandmothers.

"Even in your absence, your light remains, shining through our hearts and the values you instilled in us. Today, I honour not just your life but the ripple of your spirit that continues to guide and nurture from beyond. May you rest in divine peace, Lelo, knowing that your love endures and your legacy lives on in ways both seen and unseen."

Boity shows off natural hairstyle

In a previous report from Briefly News, Boity Thulo recently stunned with her natural short hair while she was on vacation.

Some fans even took it as far as saying she is the most beautiful celebrity in Mzansi as she embraced her natural looks. Boity wore a fitting black dress, and her hairstyle was all-natural.

