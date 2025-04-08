South African rapper Boity Thulo stunned her social media followers when she shared photos of her natural short hair

Her fans gushed and called her the most beautiful celebrity in Mzansi as she embraced her natural looks

Boity was out and about wearing a fitting black dress, and her hairstyle was all-natural

Boity Thulo Stuns in Her Natural Short Hair, Mzansi Gushes: "Most Beautiful Celeb in SA". Image: Oupa Bopape.

Boity rocks her natural hair

Wuz Dat hitmaker Boity Thulo posted some breathtaking snapshots on Instagram. Boity ditched the expensive weaves and braids to rock her natural hair and she looks bomb.

In the beautiful Instagram pictures, Boity wore a fitting black dress with minimal accessories. What stood out the most was her hairstyle which tugged at heartstrings.

Fans gush over Boity Thulo

Mzansi could not help it as they called Boity Thulo the most beautiful celebrity in Mzansi as she embraced her natural looks.

@emberly.dainty said:

"In a room full of art, you’d still stare at me."

@la_fisto gushed:

"The most gorgeous woman in South Africa."

@_Lee_m shared:

"You are gorgeous."

@BuhleMvusi said:

"Name something that’s sexier in black."

@Kiaratory45 noted:

"Her and Pheladi from Mommyclub look so much alike."

@FaithMasilela2 gushed:

"Boitumelo, you have a good heart, girl. That beauty is a plus!"

Pamela_Mtanga said:

"And you looked finer in person."

@machwisa86931 gushed:

"The way I love this girl. Can I take you out for lunch? Just for one day at Sandton."

@Tshepomoon1 said:

"Dress the way you want to be addressed because self image is very good for communication. You look so stunning, friend."

Rebecca_nands gushed:

"Looking amazing, as always."

Boity takes over Dubai

Just recently, Boity Thulo had fans mesmerised with her vacation content when she visited Dubai. The former TV presenter booked herself at the luxurious Cloud 22, a hotel located at the iconic Atlantis The Royal in Dubai.

In one of the photos, she wore a white Louis Vuitton swimsuit, showing off her stunning body.

Boity Thulo stunned her fans with her vacation photos. Image: Boity

Boity remembers granny on her heavenly birthday

The year started on a bad note as Boity got to celebrate her grandmother's heavenly birthday for the first time. The rapper lost her granny in April 2024, and in honour of her birthday in January 2025, she opened a lengthy letter.

"Your first one as the angel you always were. You may not be here physically but for the first time in my life, I genuinely and truly understand and appreciate when people say “Your presence is always here”. Your life was a gift that birthed and nurtured a lineage of pure LOVE! Your Godly heart and compassion left an imprint so remarkable, it will live on for generations to come," she wrote.

Boity's workout routine for perfect abs has tongues wagging

In a previous report from Briefly News, Boity Thulo posted a hilarious X post about her goal to get abs. Her followers flooded the comments with jokes, encouragement, and even workout requests, showing how relatable Boity’s fitness struggles are.

Boity sure has a go-getter attitude, so fans are eager to see how Boity will achieve her goal.

