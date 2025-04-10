A South African woman, Lerato Beauty Tladi shared that it took her exactly a year to lose 41.2kg

She proudly showed people on TikTok what she looked like on 10 April 2025, comparing her past figure to her current physique

Several members of the online community were proud of what Lerato had achieved and showed her love in the post's comment section

Internet users applauded a woman who shared her year-long weight loss transformation. Images: fizkes / Getty Images, @leratobeautytladi / TikTok

Source: UGC

Seeing people make positive changes in their lives can be incredibly inspiring. This is the emotion some felt when a local woman showed her year-long weight loss transformation, having lost 41.2kg.

Losing weight, gaining positivity

Lerato Beauty Tladi, who has a massive following on TikTok, shared on her account that she went from 142.5kg to 101.3kg from 10 April 2024 to 10 April 2025.

In the clip, Lerato gave internet users a 360-degree view of her fuller figure from last year compared to her current body shape.

She told one of the TikTok users that she incorporated 80% intermittent fasting and 20% exercise to get to her current weight.

Take a look at Lerato's body transformation in the TikTok video below:

Woman's weight loss impresses SA

Thousands of social media users were inspired and impressed by the content creator's weight loss transformation and filled the comment section with questions and praise.

TikTokkers loved seeing the woman's physical transformation. Image: PIKSEL

Source: Getty Images

@pearlmogiba applauded the woman, writing:

"Well done, sis. You look amazing. It's not easy to lose weight, and when you’ve lost some, you need to celebrate yourself."

@1uvphumiii said to Lerato:

"This is a beautiful and authentic transition! I love it."

@nomie_kumz added in the comment section:

"I'm so proud of you. Now, going to the fitting room no longer feels embarrassing. You feel lighter, happier and in the best health."

@zyles_, who loved the transformation, stated:

"All that sagging skin reflects the hard work you've put in. Well done! It can't be easy, but you're winning, hey."

@mamntungwa_25 was inspired and happily wrote:

"Now this is the real motivation. Oh, my gosh. I love you. I can imagine how proud you must be."

@relebogile....am, who was also proud of Lerato's progress, remarked:

"People will never understand what we go through before losing all this weight."

@umedemu shared with Lerato:

"Listen, I don’t care about the sagging skin. You look wonderful. Don’t listen to those saying, 'I like the old version.' I'm sure you feel like a brand new person."

3 Other stories about weight transformations

In another article, Briefly News reported about a woman who showed what she looked like in March 2024 compared to March this year.

reported about a woman who showed what she looked like in March 2024 compared to March this year. A local woman showcased her dramatic body transformation, having lost 26kg, which made her look even younger. Many asked for tips and joked about swapping bodies.

A South African taxi driver shocked South Africans when they saw his physical transformation within three years. Some social media users refused to believe it was the same person.

Source: Briefly News