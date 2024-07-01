A man on TikTok surprised netizens when he showed how his taxi driver friend changed in three years

The taxi driver went from having a slim physique in his first week on the job to currently having a fuller figure

Internet users were in disbelief and expressed their shock in the comment section when they saw the man

People could not believe how a taxi driver changed in size. Images: BFG Images / Getty Images, @theobal4 / TikTok

Source: UGC

Local online community members were surprised to see how a Cape Town taxi driver's physical appearance changed within three years.

Taking to TikTok, a man using the handle @theobal4 shared a video of his friend starting as a taxi driver on 23 January 2021. The smiling driver had a slim physique as he sat in his vehicle during the first week of his new job.

The video then cuts to a recent look of the driver, who has a fuller figure, sitting down and eating a plate of food in a home. @theobal4 shared two more clips of the man looking completely different to what he had looked like three years ago.

@theobal4 captioned his post:

"What is it that these taxi drivers eat at this rank? My friend is fat now."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi in disbelief at taxi driver's physical transformation

Social media users flooded the comment section to express their shock about the man's weight transformation.

@lockgod5 jokingly said:

"My guy hits his target early and just enjoys the rest of the money."

@tshepotsomo wrote in the comments:

"I had to watch the video twice to confirm it was you. That signifies happiness."

The transformation shocked @tth0073, who said:

"Never, this can’t be the same person."

@maphakathi3 humorously compared themselves to the taxi driver:

"Then there's me, who always has the fridge full, but I eat one or two small meals a day. I am too lazy to chew. I can't even finish a burger."

@zona_zilungile laughed and said:

"Nothing slaps harder than a plate at the taxi rank."

Taxi driver babysits woman's three-month-old daughter during interview

In a related article, Briefly News reported a woman who shared that a taxi driver saved her day after he looked after her infant child while she attended a job interview.

The lady's story touched many people as they flooded her comment section to praise the man for his kind gesture.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News