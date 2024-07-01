“This Can’t Be the Same Person”: SA Reacts to Taxi Driver’s Physical Transformation After 3 Years
- A man on TikTok surprised netizens when he showed how his taxi driver friend changed in three years
- The taxi driver went from having a slim physique in his first week on the job to currently having a fuller figure
- Internet users were in disbelief and expressed their shock in the comment section when they saw the man
Local online community members were surprised to see how a Cape Town taxi driver's physical appearance changed within three years.
Taking to TikTok, a man using the handle @theobal4 shared a video of his friend starting as a taxi driver on 23 January 2021. The smiling driver had a slim physique as he sat in his vehicle during the first week of his new job.
The video then cuts to a recent look of the driver, who has a fuller figure, sitting down and eating a plate of food in a home. @theobal4 shared two more clips of the man looking completely different to what he had looked like three years ago.
@theobal4 captioned his post:
"What is it that these taxi drivers eat at this rank? My friend is fat now."
Watch the video below:
Mzansi in disbelief at taxi driver's physical transformation
Social media users flooded the comment section to express their shock about the man's weight transformation.
@lockgod5 jokingly said:
"My guy hits his target early and just enjoys the rest of the money."
@tshepotsomo wrote in the comments:
"I had to watch the video twice to confirm it was you. That signifies happiness."
The transformation shocked @tth0073, who said:
"Never, this can’t be the same person."
@maphakathi3 humorously compared themselves to the taxi driver:
"Then there's me, who always has the fridge full, but I eat one or two small meals a day. I am too lazy to chew. I can't even finish a burger."
@zona_zilungile laughed and said:
"Nothing slaps harder than a plate at the taxi rank."
Taxi driver babysits woman's three-month-old daughter during interview
In a related article, Briefly News reported a woman who shared that a taxi driver saved her day after he looked after her infant child while she attended a job interview.
The lady's story touched many people as they flooded her comment section to praise the man for his kind gesture.
