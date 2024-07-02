Weight Loss: Young Woman Shows Mzansi Clicks’ R200 Flat Tummy Pills

A local woman took to her TikTok account to share with social media users a R200 product she found at Clicks to flatten one's stomach

A reputable health expert stated that people should first contact their medical practitioner before taking the route of slimming pills

Members of the online community took to the comment section with queries and hopes for the product to work

A woman shared with internet users a product claiming to flatten tummies. Images: @sphumy_ndlovu

A young South African woman hoping to shed belly fat showed interested internet users a R200 item she found at Clicks to help do the trick.

TikTokker Sphumzile Ndlovu, who uses the handle @_usphumy on the popular video-sharing app, showed viewers a product called Gloot.

As per the description on Clicks, this brand's Flat Tummy Toner has 60 capsules in the bottle and "is a natural fat-burning and toning supplement proven to target stubborn belly fat."

Watch Sphumzile plug the belly fat-reducing product in the video below:

Are slimming pills safe to use?

While some people may want to speed up weight loss in certain areas of the body, it is important to consider the safety of this method.

According to the health publication HealthXchange, Senior Consultant and Director of LIFE Centre Dr Shanker Pasupathy explains that slimming pills may suit individuals with specific health problems or deficiencies affecting their weight. He adds that a medical practitioner must prescribe these pills after a proper health assessment.

Netizens react to woman's flat tummy pills plug

Sphumzile's plug piqued many people's interest, as the video is well on its way to one million views. Social media users also gathered in the comment section to express their curiosity and share their experiences with the product.

@zee_ntombi shared that they bought the slimming capsules, adding:

"I'm crossing my fingers that it works for me."

@miss.kittypong joked with Sphumzile:

"I'm going to buy them. If they don't work, I'm sending Gogo Maweni's lightning to you, chomi."

@sibovat told the online community about the results she saw after taking the pills:

"It's been a week, and I can see the progress in my stomach."

Local woman shares natural belly buster recipe

In a related article, Briefly News reported about a woman who took to TikTok to share a recipe she used to help eliminate her belly fat.

A clinical dietician explained to the publication whether the woman's concoction reduces fat in the stomach.

