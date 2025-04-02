A lady was caught stuffing food into her bag at an event, and South Africans had a lot to say about it

The woman behind the action shared the clip on her TikTok account and then posted her empty bag in another video

People across Mzansi had a lot to say about the clip, with some defending the act while others shared how she lacked manners

A lady stuffed some food in a bag at an event, which brought an intense discussion across Mzansi. Images: mao.theegirls

Source: TikTok

A woman was caught stuffing some scones into her bag at a wedding, sparking a massive discussion across Mzansi. Many people thought the act was okay, saying that she was probably saving them for her kids. Other, however, thought that the act was done in poor taste and shamed the woman.

Not the way it seems

A closer look at the account behind the clip shows that a TikTokker named mao.theegirls shared the clip of herself stuffing the food in her bag. Another clip she recently posted showed the bag fully empty with a cheeky caption attached. The clip before that shows her backing some scones, too, but that didn't stop the internet from giving its opinion.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

A very normal life

As much as the clip above has inspired conversation on the fortunate and those without, the lady lives a relatively normal life. Some clips show that she loves baking with one 60-second clip showing the ingredients she used to make some dough. The other posts on her TikTok show what she gets up to in life.

Outside baking, the lady loves spending time with her family. Image: Poncho

Source: Getty Images

Several videos show her and her loved ones having a great time together. When taking a break from the family content, the lady has a knack for showing off her outfits.

South Africans got hot blooded with the clip she posted, with some agreeing with the act or being strictly against it.

Read the comments below:

twice/virvus said:

"Those who have it easy in life are quick to judge. Times are tough, besides, food ends up in trash cans. Rather she takes some home."

Mr cool guy mentioned:

"Ooooohhhhh shem, people will judge her without knowing the reasons but a real parent who walks this journey will understand."

22munashe2 commented:

"Perhaps it's for her children. Mothers would rather be hungry and feed the children all of the food."

b. I. b shared:

"That's the spirit of a real mother, she can do anything for her children. Let us honour our mothers."

Malindis posted:

"I have children and grandchildren, and I don't want to teach them that if we don't have anything in the house, they must take food that they are not supposed to be taking unless offered."

Simangele Sibanda said:

"I think she should have asked instead of doing that."

Siyabonga2024 mentioned:

'She has money to do her nails, then people come here and say she was stealing "for the children". 😂'

More food-related stories from Briefly News

Briefly News previously reported that a local farmer celebrated five years of helping out employees after selling them a large sum of shares.

previously reported that a local farmer celebrated five years of helping out employees after selling them a large sum of shares. A woman attempted to assist some students by plugging them up with R5 meals from ShopRite, and people gave her the side eye.

A lady from the US, living in Cape Town, wondered if South Africans ate pigeons and the answer she got surprised her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News