A lady tried helping some students with an R5 meal plug from ShopRite, and Mzansi was sceptical about the choice

The woman took one of the trays of food she bought and sampled it for her audience, sharing how tasty it was

South Africans weren't sure about the idea, but many in the comments pointed out that the cheap food helps those in need

A woman had Mzansi at the edge of their seat after trying out a R5 meal from ShopRite. Images: athabile.maqungu

Source: Getty Images

South Africans couldn't believe their eyes when a woman tried out some R5 meals from ShopRite as a plug for students who didn't have much money. The lady bought two trays of food and ate one to see if it was as bad as some would expect.

Affordable food for the win

TikTokker athabile.maqungu sat on her bed to give her audience a live reaction to the food she was eating. She opened up one tray of food and began digging into it. She was taken aback by how tasty the meal was and said that it should have been worth more than R5. People in the comments weren't buying it however and many jokingly asked if she was still alive.

Watch the clip below:

Content, content, and more content

The TikTokker loves sharing many aspects of her life. She has posted several travel chronicle videos showing how she gets from point A to point B. She doesn't spare any details within the different videos and shares what she does before getting to her destination. Many other clips show her posting some lifestyle content as well.

The lady loves sharing what she gets up to in her studies. Image: Willie B. Thomas

Source: Getty Images

Apart from the lifestyle content, the lady loves chronicling her life as a student. Several videos show her studying or working on an assignment. South Africans were entertained by the clip, and many respected the lady for her bravery. Many more cracked jokes about it.

Read the comments below:

terryannelewis7 said:

"People must stop acting like those R5 meals from ShopRite don't help a lot of people. I see a lot of car guards, homeless kids and also the average person buying those meals. Nothing wrong with it."

WetpA🎀 asked:

"Are you still with us my dear?😭🤚🏾"

Andile🍭. mentioned:

"Why don't you warm it up, mama?"

Squeezer commented:

"The price to unclog the toilet isn't gonna be R5 😭"

milly miss M shared:

"Guys, those meals are meant for unfortunate people to sustain. Don't look down on those meals because they feed a lot of people."

Make-up By Solo Glam Squad said:

"I think I get the initiative behind these meals. They are really trying their best to come through for people. Even our brothers in the streets can afford them. I love this 🔥♥️"

chaslynchadkotze.088 posted:

"Mara, why are you biting the fork?😭"

More food-related stories from Briefly News

Briefly News previously reported that a 13-year-old boy had prepared a heartwarming meal for his family, leaving South Africa impressed.

previously reported that a 13-year-old boy had prepared a heartwarming meal for his family, leaving South Africa impressed. People across Mzansi were in their feels when a lady stumbled upon an old newspaper that showed all the food prices from a decade ago.

A lady from Johannesburg told the tale of a milktart samoosa that she enjoyed at an Indian restaurant.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News