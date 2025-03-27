A woman from Johannesburg shared that she enjoyed a milk tart samoosa she bought at an Indian restaurant

The gold and crispy pastry had a milk tart filling, which the woman rated a 10 out of 10 after giving it a bite

Some online community members wanted to give the small dessert a try, while others found the food combination weird

Some food combinations will either have people licking their lips with delight or shaking their head in disbelief. This was the case when a woman showed Mzansi a milk tart samoosa, which left some people on the fence.

A unique type of samoosa

Using the handle @kirstyleolashandbrowtech, a Johannesburg-based woman shared on her TikTok account that she bought the snack from an Indian restaurant called Curry Up at Clearwater Mall.

According to Dining Out, the "Devilishly Delicious Milk Tart Samoosas" cost R50.

The pastry had a milk tart filling, which the woman loved as she gave the sweet treat a 10 out of 10.

She also wrote in her post's caption to fellow TikTokkers:

"Just hear me out. Don't judge me until you try it."

Take a look at the milk tart samoosa in the TikTok video below:

Milk tart samoosa garners mixed reactions

Hundreds of social media users entered the comment section, with some loving the idea of a mini dessert with a creamy filling and crispy, golden pastry. Other app users shared their dislike and couldn't wrap their heads around the pairing they had seen on their For You Pages.

Not a fan of the milk tart samoosa, @yourlocalcatladyok dramatically said in the comments:

"This is a cultural assassination."

@saarahaslam stated to the public:

"Obviously, no one has tried a sweet and savoury combination. This looks so good."

@fone.yeezy told the online community:

"I love me some milk tart, but biting into a samoosa and finding a milk tart filling inside instead of a proper filling would send me over the edge."

An intrigued @blainelyall21 noted in the post's comment section:

"I like to try new things. I'll have to try this, even if I have my doubts."

@longlivetheresistance1 jokingly said to the woman:

"I'm calling the cops. Don't go anywhere."

@r377826 revealed to people on the app:

"If it wasn’t for a personal incident involving a milk tart when I was younger, I would have tried this. Crispy outside, soft gooey inside. Can’t go wrong. It's like a fried ice cream."

@rushnii laughed and shared with the public:

"Oh, my word. I'm so conflicted."

