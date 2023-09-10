A woman was having an interesting meal, and she left people confused when she used dairy as a condiment

The video of the woman's strange food combinations was a viral hit on TikTok as she was eating KFC

Online users cracked endless jokes after seeing the woman's strange choice of flavour combinations

A lady on TikTok showed people how she likes to eat her KFC. The TikTokker was a viral hit as people judged her food combo.

A TikTok video shows a woman eating KFC with yoghurt as a sauce, and peeps were craking up. Image: @aybandla

Source: TikTok

The video of the KFC meal received thousands of likes. Many people thought it was funny. Others left comments asking the woman what inspired her.

Woman pairs KFC with dairy product

A woman on TikTok @aybandla showed people how she prefers to eat her KFC with a sweet treat. She ate a drumstick and used yoghurt as a dipping sauce

. Watch the video below:

Online users disgusted by women's KFC combo

Many people commented on the video, expressing how strange they thought her KFC combo was. Online users thought the woman was eating like someone who was expecting a baby.

Read people's comments below:

Oh Lesedi said:

"Looks like a bundle of joy combo."

Angela gushed:

"Congratulations ntomb!"

L commented:

"Something inside so strong."

mango wrote:

"Aaaw! Congratulations, is it a boy or girl."

ItsjustNosipho joked:

"The uncle waffles burger was made for you."

Food combinations amazes netizens

Many people are usually interested in seeing the food others eat their meals. One woman went TikTok viral after showing viewers her dish of pap and grasshoppers.

Source: Briefly News