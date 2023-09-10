A young lady was trying to make a TikTok dance video, and she recorded the video in her lounge

The young TikTokker went viral, but it was not because of the questionable dance moves that she displayed

Many people were in awe of her house, which looked like a multi-storey mansion in the dance video

One woman wanted to go viral for dancing. Sadly her moves were not enough as people were more focused on her beautiful house.

A TikTok video shows a girl dancing in her home that went viral because of its size. Image: buhleeeexv._.

Source: TikTok

Online users were raving about the lady's home, and her video received thousands of likes. Online users commented, expressing amazement over the size of her home.

Woman tries dancing in TikTok video

@buhleeeexv.__ made a video trying to take part in a TikTok dance. In the video, she experimented, but things didn't go well, as she did a hand flip that landed badly.

Watch the video below:

TikTok viewers amazed woman's big home

Most viewers did not pay her moves much attention. Online users commented that they were in disbelief over how big her house was. Some commented with jokes:

Kgoli said:

"Nah cause what were my parents doing when other parents were building mansions as their homes."

Lameez Lounis joked:

"Which mall is this?"

thob@lookout added:

"I felt very disrespected just by looking at the lounge."

Samantha commented:

"Y'all talking about being rich while me wondering what she was shocked at."

A newbie wrote:

"This backflip is impossible ke where I live."

kgadi gushed:

"Your home is so pretty."

People love seeing others' homes

Netizens are always fascinated when people show them inside their houses. One woman went viral after impressing people with her home decor skills.

