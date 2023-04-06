For one lady dancing at work did not get her into trouble when her boss walked in on her while she was dancing

Nadine Blom looked at her senior while doing her routine and tried to concentrate on her moves, but she forgot a few steps

Peeps were stressed for her and what the man in charge had to say about recording a TikTok at work

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Boss walks into a recorded dance routine. Images: Nadine Blom/TikTok

Source: TikTok

One lady named Nadine Blom's dance routine video is trending on TikTok, not because of her flawless moves but because her boss "caught" her doing the routine while he was walking out of the office.

The boss did not look phased and approved of her dancing.

People were impressed by the excellent working environment she is in. The woman works at a car dealership and has almost 500 000 views on the video.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Mzansi was impressed by her bosses' reaction

People across the country were impressed by how her manager reacted. The lady assured everyone that she still had her job. While Nadine felt she ruined her dance, others said she nailed it.

Here are the comments:

@Vuyokazi Mangwane106 said:

"When you pray for a good working environment."

@Tumelo Ya Kasi commented:

"Boss enjoying the view from behind. Fact is, he is not going to admit it."

@Sarah Mashaakgomo said:

"End you better dance like this when I come to buy a car there."

@SbudaMaleather commented:

"Your boss must be really cool."

@AngiePurple said:

"My boss also loved my TikTok moments until bitter colleagues complained. I'm banned from taking videos at the office now."

@Pieco said:

"Tell him he must dance with you."

2 Gauteng schoolboys have an Amapiano TikTok dance battle and get 1,2M views

In other dance-related stories, Briefly News reported about two boys who battled against each other.

The two scholars trended on TikTok and got over a million views for their dance battle. The competition had people in stitches as they gave their viral dance-off.

People could not help but give props to the fantastic duo dancing to Cowboy's Dinaka featuring Sbally sa Kazi.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News