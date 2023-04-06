One lady is trending on TikTok after posting a transition video, switching up from being underdressed and having no makeup to full-on glam

The woman known as Promycey had a complete glow-up, but people were puzzled at how her skin complexion got lighter

Peeps were impressed by the makeup artist's skills and loved her confidence in pulling off the look

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Woman's style transition shocks Mzansi. Images: @Promycey/TikTok

Source: TikTok

A lady named Promycey is going viral on TikTok after she posted a video of a complete glow-up. She got over 500 000 views because people were interested in how she managed to look like a completely different person.

In the video, people were shocked - some said they could not believe it was the same person.

Major transformation shock peeps

People were still stunned by the massive face beat, with many saying makeup is the "mother of all lies". Others celebrated her beauty and were impressed by her confidence.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Here are some of the comments:

@Lover said:

"Kodwa nomakhi naye."

@Ontha-BubaQueen commented:

"I laugh whenever I hear this song come on and I see you. You've gained a follower."

@Deborah Amen103 said:

"What is going on here?"

@Eveson beauty empire commented:

"The sandals."

@marishmilla said:

"You are beautiful in your own way."

@Eloise commented:

"I like the new version."

@Glorious Challoh said:

"If hey babe you look pretty was a person."

@kagiso magnolia commented:

"Yes wena, high confidence, you go girl."

@ntsikyo1 said:

"I didn't trust the process, I excepted makhovas."

@gozocaroline commented:

"Are you walking comfortably with those shoes?"

Woman shows off Mr Price Haul, stay-at-home mom's transformation into baddie touches Mzansi

In other glow-up stories, Briefly News reported on a lady who went to Mr Price and completely transformed.

The stay-at-home mum went to the store to get new clothes for her wardrobe. She felt she needed a glow-up.

When her daughter saw the big reveal, she could not believe her mum looked so different. The lady trended for the massive glow-up and how different an outfit can make you look and feel.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News