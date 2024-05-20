South African media personality Minnie Dlamini shared a cute moment with her son Netha Jones

The TV personality posted a picture of herself and her son on Instagram wearing Man City football jersey

Fans and followers complimented the star and her son, and some shared some cute emojis

Minnie Dlamini spent some quality time with her son Netha. Image: @minniedlamini

Source: Instagram

Media personality and reality TV star Minnie Dlamini recently lit the timelines with a cute picture of her son. The star, who rarely shares photos of her baby boy, delighted Mzansi with a pretty look.

Minnie Dlamini shares pictures of her and son Netha

The South African TV personality Minnie Dlamini is one of the celebrities who never liked posting pictures of her son on social media.

Recently, the former Mzansi Magic's Homeground presenter shared a cute moment with her son, who she shares with her estranged husband Quinton Jones, Netha. The star posted a picture of herself and her son on her Instagram page, and she wrote:

"City won The kid and I are good."

See the post below:

Fans compliment Minnie and her son

Shortly after Minnie shared the picture on her social media page, fans and followers complimented the star. See some of the comments below:

thalente_makhathini_ wrote:

"Kodwa mina I'll make a good stepfather. Every one tells me that and I see it now."

margretchilaz commented:

"Amazing mommy & sonshine."

katlehodr responded:

"You are beautiful Minnie."

nompm_buhle complimented:

"Junior Jones is growing."

florencesiya said:

"You look really good."

zimkhitha6239 mentioned:

"Time flies... His a big boy now...Good Mommy."

hlomukanomsa replied:

"Mommy and king Netha celabrating Man City."

the_real_mapakisha_2.0 wrote:

"Modeemoo. Jesus Christ…congratulations to Manchester City."

Minnie Dlamini will host Miss World SA

In a previous report, Briefly News reported that actress and reality TV star Minnie Dlamini is aggressively making a huge industry comeback, and this time, she's bagged an international pageantry hosting gig.

The former Mzansi Magic's Homeground presenter took to her Instagram to celebrate the announcement made on Metro FM. Peeps and celebville were excited on Minnie's behalf and sent their congratulatory messages to the Showmax star.

