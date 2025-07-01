Bakwena Productions has been ordered to pay for the missing salary payments for the Pound 4 Pound cast

The House of Zwide director, Kagiso Modupe, and TV producer Rashaka Muofhe previously admitted they owed actors money

The unpaid actor's agent recently took the popular production company to the CCMA to demand payment

Bakwena Productions to pay actors R19 000. Images: @kaya898 and @BeardedPriest1

Award-winning actor Kagiso Modupe and his business partner, Rashaka Muofhe, were recently taken to the CCMA by the agency representing the unpaid Pound4Pound actors.

This comes after Modupe and Muofhe shared in an interview this year that they paid all the salaries for the Pound4Pound cast.

According to BuzzLife, 50 actors recently won a CCMA case against Kagiso Modupe and Rashaka ‘Rush’ Muofhe's Bakwena Productions company.

The production company has been ordered by the CCMA to pay the agency representing the unpaid actors invoices which dates back to 2024.

The publication reveals that Danielle Naude from the Professional Background Artists (PBA) agency took the production company to the CCMA after the company failed to remunerate the Pound4Pound actors.

News24 reported on 27 June that the CCMA has ordered Bakwena Productions to pay R19, 000 for the unpaid actors.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela revealed on his X account in November 2024 that the cast and crew of BET’s series Pound4Pound threatened to sue the executive producer's company, Bakwena Productions, for failing to pay salaries for months.

South Africans respond to Bakwena Productions' financial woes

@Zingerr_Burgerr wrote:

"It's never good when salaries are delayed, especially after promises were made."

@mpho_khumalo1 replied:

"BET must leave these telenovelas for Mzansi Magic. All these non-payment allegations."

@Zingerr_Burgerr said:

"That's some intense drama happening with Kagiso Modupe and the Pound 4 Pound crew."

@ThuliSaul_ replied:

"It's so disappointing of him to do this. I believed in him, but ngeke samaz umuntu," (But you will never know a person).

@tebogosebs said:

"These producers are taking workers for granted, Clive Morris is also doing the same; it's a shame."

@MaE1465640 responded:

"There are 2 sides to a story. Twitter reporters only report on the inflammatory, negative side, which gathers more likes from gullible followers who feed on social media negativity all day. The other side, which sets the record straight, doesn't usually trend. Ai."

@tee_mabed wrote:

"Maybe we should ask why all BET shows? How much is their budget?"

@Ms_Phindi replied:

"I’m very disappointed by this one, the others I’m not surprised but Kagiso."

@BryanOaitse wrote:

"When the film production is owned by a black person, they make sure it never grows to be big; they always want to make it fail.

Kagiso Modupe was recently taken to the CCMA. Image @beardedPriest1

Kagiso Modupe called out for allegedly lying about paying actor's royalties during the SAFTAs speech

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in October 2024 that South African actor Kagiso Modupe angered many people when he made his acceptance speech at the SAFTAs.

The Losing Lerato star was accused of not paying actors their salaries, yet he boasted about paying them royalties.

Some of the cast members of Pound 4 Pound complained about not receiving their salaries, and they called him out.

