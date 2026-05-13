Former EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has urged South Africans to “pick a side” following National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola’s court appearance today

Ndlozi alleged the arrest is a targeted attempt to demoralise senior SAPS officials fighting organised crime and to publicly discredit Masemola

His remarks have sparked heated debate online, with South Africans divided over claims of political interference versus calls for accountability in the high-profile case

Suspended National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola (left) and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (right). Images: Luba Lesolle and Frennie Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA —Former EFF spokesperson and MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has called on South Africans to “pick a side” following the court appearance of National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola on Wednesday, 13 May 2026.

Masemola appeared in court in connection with charges linked to alleged contraventions of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) in the Medicare 24 tender scandal.

Ndlozi: 'Masemola's arrest is politically motivated'

Taking to social media, Ndlozi argued that Masemola’s arrest was politically motivated and part of a broader effort to undermine those within law enforcement who are actively confronting organised crime.

He said the charges were intended to humiliate Masemola and weaken momentum against what he described as powerful political figures and rogue elements within security structures.

He added that placing Masemola alongside accused individuals in serious violent crime cases was an attempt to shape public perception of him, which he argued Msemola is not.

Ndlozi further warned that similar actions could target other senior police figures, including Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, adding that South Africa was being pushed toward a point where criminal networks could dominate state institutions.

“We need to take a side! That is the only way now," he said

See Ndlozi's post on X:

The remarks overwhelmingly were in agreement with Ndlozi's support for the suspended national police commissioner, with some saying Mkhwanazi's July 6 briefing saved South Africa from being overtaken by drug overlords.

Social media reactions

@Tlou_50 said:

"Rogue IDAC is on the side of criminal cartels….That department needs to be cleaned out. Look at what they did to Gen Khumalo."

@Dlangamandlaa said:

"We were this close to being ruled by Gangs and Drug Lords, luckily, Lt-Gen Mkhwanazi and the 6th July 2025, happened."

@BanothileMabida said:

"We're all behind him. We know powerful criminals are ganging up against him but they will fail."

@NkweMashamaite said:

"That’s all we are saying loud and clear. We are on the side of the two Generals, Masemola and Mkhwanazi. We are fully in support of the Madlanga Commission and its work."

@Absolute_Kganki said:

"Absolutely Doc. Nonetheless, we wish nothing but strength to Gen. Masemola; all of this shall pass, General."

Ndlozi criticises President Ramaphosa

Previously, Briefly News reported that political commentator and broadcaster Mbuyiseni Ndlozi launched a scathing critique of President Cyril Ramaphosa's speech, accusing him of prioritising political survival over national crises. On 12 May 2026, Ndlozi voiced his deep disappointment with the President’s priorities on his X (formerly Twitter) page, arguing that his speech was overly self-centred and failed to acknowledge the urgent struggles of ordinary South Africans.

Source: Briefly News