General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi To Remain KZN Top Cop: Fannie Masemola
- The National Police Commissioner, Fannie Masemola, has provided insight into the future of KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi
- He spoke to eNCA following KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thami Ntuli's endorsement of Mkhwanazi retaining his position as the province's top cop
- South Africans celebrated the possibility that Mkhwanazi will remain as the provincial commissioner of the police
Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk, South Africa, covered a range of criminal activities, including cash-in-transit heists, kidnappings, taxi violence, shootings, police investigations, police shootouts, and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.
GAUTENG— The National Police Commissioner, General Fannie Masemola, provided assurance of KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi as the province's top cop.
According to Dasen Thathiah, Masemola told eNCA on 17 March 2026 that Mkhwanazi would still be the province's top top. This was in response to the question of whether Mkhwanazi's contract as the Provincial Commissioner would be renewed. His statements came after KZN Premier Thami Ntuli previously endorsed Mkhwanazi to remain as the top cop.
South Africans celebrate
Netizens in the comment section were in a good mood after reading the announcement.
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Gwinyitshe said:
"Mkhwanazi staying is a win. Murder stats are improving, yes, but violent crime remains brutal in KZN. Far too much work to do. No room for complacency."
Get Rich or Die Trying was pleased.
"The people's general is staying. We are popping bottles, and the criminals are in a miserable state."
This is a developing story.
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Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is the Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk and a current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023.