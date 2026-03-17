National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola addressed allegations before the parliamentary committee regarding the SAPS and PKTT

Masemola stated that he did not anticipate the scope of allegations during a media briefing by KZN Police Commissioner Mkhwanazi

Details revealed potential links between the PKTT's disbandment and a criminal syndicate within the justice system

Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

Masemola said that he did not anticipate the scope of allegations made by Mkhwanazi. Image: CrimeWatch_RSA/X

Source: Twitter

WESTERN CAPE, CAPE TOWN - The National Police Commissioner, General Fannie Masemola, told the Ad Hoc Parliamentary Committee on Tuesday, 17 March 2026, that he did not anticipate the scope of allegations presented during a media briefing by KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi in July 2025, despite having approved the engagement.

Briefing was expected to remain within scope

Masemola appeared before the committee, which is probing allegations against him and the South African Police Service (SAPS), and addressed matters arising from earlier testimony. He indicated that his approval had been limited to a briefing on the work of the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT), and not the presentation of independent findings. He maintained that the briefing was expected to remain within that scope. The commissioner also told the committee that he had already alerted President Cyril Ramaphosa to preliminary discoveries before the president departed for Brazil, but had not yet compiled a formal report at that stage. He indicated that he intended to prepare the report and submit it upon the president's return.

Evidence leader Advocate Norman Arendse SC referred the committee to material presented during the briefing, which detailed the PKTT's background, achievements and operational challenges. The presentation included information on the removal of 121 case dockets on 26 March 2025 under instructions from the suspended deputy national commissioner for crime detection, Lieutenant General Shadrack Sibiya. The dockets were transferred to SAPS headquarters in Pretoria without the approval of either the national or provincial commissioner.

Mkhwanazi made explosive allegations on 6 July 2025 during a briefing. Image: Patriot_S_A/X

Source: Twitter

Orchestrated dismantling of the PKTT

The same presentation described what was characterised as an orchestrated dismantling of the PKTT, linking its disbandment to its success in uncovering an alleged criminal syndicate involving elements within the criminal justice system in Gauteng. It further indicated that a criminal probe had been launched into the possible infiltration and control of the justice system by organised crime.

Masemola told the committee that these disclosures had not formed part of what he expected from the briefing and indicated that the presentation extended beyond what had been authorised. In further questioning, Arendse raised references to an alleged "Big Five" criminal syndicate. Masemola confirmed that he knew two of the individuals publicly named, Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala and Katiso "KT" Molefe, but declined to reveal the identities of the remaining three, citing ongoing investigations and the need to disclose names at an appropriate stage. The committee continues its hearings.

General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi to remain KZN top cop

Briefly News also reported that the National Police Commissioner, Fannie Masemola, has provided insight into the future of KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

He spoke to eNCA following KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thami Ntuli's endorsement of Mkhwanazi retaining his position as the province's top cop.

Source: Briefly News