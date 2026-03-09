KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi is set to appear again before Parliament’s ad hoc committee investigating police corruption on Friday

National Commissioner Fannie Masemola will also give evidence as the committee prepares to conclude its hearings

Lt General Hilda Senthumule, previously implicated by suspended Deputy National Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya, is scheduled to testify on Tuesday following earlier delays

KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi is set to appear again before Parliament’s ad hoc committee. Image: Brenton Geach/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA — KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi is scheduled to appear again before Parliament’s ad hoc committee investigating police corruption on Friday, 13 March 2026.

According to Eyewitness News, Mkhwanazi is set to give his much-anticipated final testimony. He is expected to provide evidence that could substantiate his previous accusations, which have implicated multiple high-ranking police officials and politicians in corruption within South Africa’s police service and state security and intelligence structures.

“Lt General Mkhwanazi’s appearance on Friday is expected to take a full day. We will lead his evidence for about two to three hours before the committee begins questioning him,” Arendse said.

Other senior police officials to appear this week

National Commissioner Fannie Masemola will also return to give evidence on Thursday, with Mkhwanazi expected to bring the committee’s hearings to a conclusion.

Meanwhile, Lt General Hilda Senthumule, previously implicated by suspended Deputy National Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya, is scheduled to appear on Tuesday following earlier delays to her testimony.

Evidence leader Norman Arendse briefed MPs on Monday during a housekeeping meeting of the committee probing allegations of corruption within the criminal justice system.

Parliament beefs up security for Mkhwanazi's first appearance

In a related article, Parliament strengthened security ahead of KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s first appearance before the ad hoc committee probing allegations of corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system. The hearings began on Tuesday, 7 October 2025, with Mkhwanazi expected to kick off the proceedings. National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola was scheduled to appear as the second witness before the committee.

Mkhwanazi says his family's safety is a concern

During his appearance before Parliament's Ad Hoc Committee, Mkhwanazi was questioned about whether his family had adequate security following the explosive allegations. He explained that his relatives live across several provinces and that their safety ultimately depends on the police. Mkhwanazi said he does not have the money to hire bodyguards for his family members, but responded that their safety can only be guaranteed by the men and women in blue who are out there and who are supposed to protect everyone else.

Evidence leader Norman Arendse briefed MPs on the appearance on Monday during a housekeeping meeting of the committee. Image: Brenton Geach/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Mkhwanazi accuses Senzo Mchunu of destroying evidence

Previously, Briefly News reported that the Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service (SAPS) General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi revealed that Police Minister Senzo Mchunu reportedly destroyed evidence during his testimony at the Ad Hoc Committee in Parliament on 7 October 2205. Mkhwanazi testified in Parliament in Cape Town, Western Cape. Mkhwanazi alleged that during his tenure as the Minister of Water and Sanitation destroyed evidence in police cases in the province. He allegedly destroyed evidence that implicated police officers who worked as his bodyguards in wrongdoing.

Source: Briefly News