KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) supporters of Minister of Police Senzo Mchunu held a prayer session for him ahead of his Madlanga Commission of Inquiry appearance

Mchunu was placed on special leave following allegations made by KZN Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on the allegations against Mchunu and the support he continues to receive from some people

A prayer session was held at the home of Senzo Mchunu ahead of his Madlanga Commission appearance. Image: @ZANewsFlash

Source: Twitter

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

KWAZULU-NATAL – Supporters of Minister of Police Senzo Mchunu have gathered at his home to hold another prayer meeting for him.

Mchunu is currently on leave following allegations made against him by Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner alleged that Mchunu and Lieutenant General Shadrack Sibiya worked together to disband the Political Killings Task Team to shield criminal cartels in the country.

President Cyril Ramaphosa then placed Mchunu on special leave and established the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry to investigate the claims. With Mchunu set to return to testify before the commission, his supporters held another prayer session for him.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Church leaders come out in support of Mchunu

On Monday, 2 March 2026, church leaders gathered at the minister’s home in Richards Bay to pray for strength and justice. Church leaders came from across KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) to pray for him and his family. The church leaders represented several denominations.

Speaking about the decision to hold a prayer meeting, Pastor David Moshweshwe said that the gathering was about standing with Mchunu in prayer for wisdom, strength and truth to prevail.

“We are here to uplift him spiritually and to pray for his leadership, his family and the situation he is facing,” Pastor Moshweshwe said.

He also maintained that their visit was not political in any way, but pastoral.

Mchunu previously testified before the Madlanga Commission in December 2025 and will appear again on 28 March 2026. President Ramaphosa previously indicated that he would not take any action against Mchunu until he completed his testimony before the commission.

South Africans react to the prayer session

Social media users weighed in on the church leader’s decision to host a prayer session, with everyone criticising the move.

@ms_tourist said:

“I detest prayer warriors for this reason. Dumb and manipulative. Nxa.”

@TheDynamicOne3 stated:

“This is why people don't respect religion anymore. Old men and women praying for a guy who enables drugs that kill our youth in the country, sies man. Even God is not listening to their useless prayers.”

@Sunflowerreal said:

“They don’t even fear God.”

@UncleTeddyChef asked:

“People should stop abusing prayer. Senzo has become a Christian since when, nje?”

@LudidiOnele stated:

“He can pray all he wants; he is going to jail.”

@KennethThabiso6 added:

“He is going to need all the prayers.”

@Xing_Xing100 agreed:

“No prayer is going to help him now.”

@Lethumusa_ said:

“When I say I have problems with the church as an institution, this is what I'll be talking about.”

@AfricanLionZA stated:

“He will need more than prayers to save him from Commissioners Baloyi, Khumalo and Madlanga. Ebongweni Correctional Centre is his next stop.”

Madlanga Commission made findings against Mchunu

Briefly News reported that Vincent Magwenya admitted that a finding against Mchunu was made by the Madlanga Commission.

Magwenya, the Presidency spokesperson, made the admission a day after President Ramaphosa accepted the commission's recommendation.

The commission made and revealed the names of officials who will be investigated following initial proceedings.

Source: Briefly News