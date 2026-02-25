Brown Mogotsi was grilled about his claims that Lieutenant General Mkhwanazi and AmaZulu King Misuzulu were Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) spies

Members of Parliament (MPs) pressed Mogotsi about his allegations, asking for any evidence to substantiate the claims

Social media users weighed in on Mogotsi's claims, sharing thoughts about what should happen to him after his testimony before the Ad Hoc Committee

Brown Mogotsi retracted his allegations and apologised to General Mkhwanazi and King Misuzulu. Image: @Am_Blujay/ @manyheavenn

Source: Twitter

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

WESTERN CAPE – Brown Mogotsi has retracted his claims that Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi and AmaZulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini are Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) spies.

Mogotsi, the North West businessman who is alleged to be the middleman between Senzo Mchunu and Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala, also apologised for the allegations. It came after intense grilling by Members of Parliament (MPs) during his testimony before the Ad Hoc Committee.

Mogotsi initially alleged that the pair were CIA spies during his testimony before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. He claimed that the CIA recruited the Zulu King and the KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner and was working to protect Western interests in South Africa. He alleged that Mkhwanazi was tasked with protecting coal trade routes from the Richards Bay Coal Terminal to Israel and the United States.

Mogotsi retracts his comments

After being grilled by MPs about the claims and his alleged trip to Kenya to investigate them, Mogotsi conceded that he had no evidence.

Questioned by African National Congress (ANC) member Khusela Sangoni, Mogotsi initially wanted to retract the claims until he got further information.

"I did not provide any tangible evidence. And I kept on saying, I'll bring information that must be corroborated. That's why I'm requesting that I should get this information and make sure that it gets corroborated,” he initially said.

Brown Mogotsi has apologised to the AmaZulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini over his allegations. Image: Rajesh Jantilal

Source: Getty Images

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema then pressed Mogotsi to concede that the claims were false, which he eventually did. Acting chairperson, Xola Nqola, then gave Mogotsi 30 seconds to apologise to both the king and the KZN Commissioner for the claims.

“I retract the statement on both General Mkhwanazi and King Misuzulu. I hereby apologise for casting aspersions,” the businessman then said.

South Africans react to Mogotsi’s apology

Social media users weighed in on Mogotsi’s retraction and apology, with many saying he should be charged or arrested. Morongoa Letsoalo stated:

“This one is crazy. Nothing he says must be taken seriously.”

Prince Mqatshulwa said:

“He definitely should be charged with defamation of character, and he should explain why, out of millions of people in SA, he chose the Zulu king. We need an explanation.”

Vusi Silonda noted:

“If you allege, you must provide proof and not just cast aspersions.”

Scott Hlahane suggested:

“Mogotsi must be sued for character assassination.”

Sandie Ntombela Mneshi stated:

“Thank you, honourable Malema, for calling that liar in order.”

Kessy Aziz Xhedika said:

“Sometimes I doubt his mental health. Maybe we are dealing with someone who needs a psychiatrist's observation.”

David Usher urged:

“Arrest him for perjury and defamation of character.”

Mogotsi unhappy at being called a professional liar

Briefly News reported that Mogotsi took issue with Matthew Chaskalson's comment about him before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

The commission's evidence leader said that Mogotsi was a professional liar after he admitted to lying on certain occasions.

Social media users were amused by the North West businessman's comments about the evidence leader.

Source: Briefly News