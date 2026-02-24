North West businessman and self-proclaimed crime intelligence agent Brown Mogotsi slammed KwaZulu-Natal top cop General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi

Mogotsi appeared before the Ad Hoc Committee in Parliament on 24 February 2026 after agreeing to testify

He questioned Mkhwanazi and the KwaZulu-Natal South African Police Service's pattern of fatal shootouts with criminal suspects

PARLIAMENT, WESTERN CAPE -- North West businessman and self-proclaimed crime intelligence agent Brown Mogotsi is not happy with how the KwaZulu-Natal South African Police Service is routinely engaged in fatal shootouts with suspects during intelligence operations. He spoke during his testimony before the Ad Hoc Committee in Parliament on 24 February 2026.

Mogotsi appeared before the Committee after he agreed to testify. He has previously expressed concern for his life and has requested to testify before the Committee in person. However, the committee subpoenaed him. He agreed to appear, and in his testimony, he made allegations about KZN Provincial Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

What did he say about Mkhwanazi?

Mogotsi criticized Mkhwanazi, who made allegations on 6 July 2025, resulting in the establishment of the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry and the Ad Hoc Committee. Mogotsi was among those Mkhwanazi implicated. Mogotsi weighed in on policing in KwaZulu-Natal. He alleged that Mkhwanazi's suspects did not survive. He said that suspects in KwaZulu-Natal are denied a fair trial and are killed. SABC News posted a portion of his testimony on its @SABCNews X account.

"Everyone knows what happens in KZN. Every time people fight back against the police, they never come back alive. Every time. And I don't say they must shoot the police. But in that shooting, you'll never find a police officer who was shot. Every time the suspects don't get a fair trial to appear in court. That's my point," he said.

Mogotsi said that the criminals who are killed by SAPS in KZN must appear in court. He said the country cannot have a democracy where criminals are killed without investigations. He pointed out that suspects in other provinces get arrested, but he was concerned that there is never evidence to investigate where the criminals come from or who they work for.

Why did Mogotsi testify?

Mogotsi testified after Mkhwanazi linked him to a network of criminal syndicates operating in South Africa. Mkhwanazi also said that Mogotsi contacted him on several occasions, sharing with him personal information about police operations. Mkhwanazi testified before the Ad Hoc Committee that he was concerned about his access to police information. Mogotsi explained this by saying that it was part of his operations as a crime intelligence agent.

