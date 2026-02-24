Political fixer Brown Mogotsi began his first day of testimony before Parliament's Ad Hoc Committee on 24 February 2026

The North West businessman admitted that he had to lie to a police colonel in order to lie to another police colonel

South Africans took to social media to comment on Mogotsi's admission and questioned what the point of an oath was

Brown Mogotsi admitted to lying under oath in order to manipulate a police colonel. Image: @southafricandly

Source: Twitter

WESTERN CAPE – Brown Mogotsi has admitted to lying under oath in order to manipulate two police colonels.

Mogotsi, the North West businessman, made the admission during his first day of testimony before Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee. Mogotsi, who is described as a political fixer, was testifying before the committee, which is probing allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption within the country’s criminal justice system.

The Committee was set up in the wake of Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s allegations about criminal cartels operating in the country.

Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi's allegations led to the formation of the Ad Hoc Committee and Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. Image: @centralnewsza

Source: Twitter

Mogotsi admits to lying under oath

During proceedings, Mogotsi told the Ad Hoc Committee that he lied to Lieutenant Colonel Schnelle in order to apply for a 25A form. Section 252A of the Criminal Procedure Act allows law enforcement officers or agents to use traps or to engage in undercover operations to prevent, detect or investigate the commission of an offence.

He admitted that he told Lt Col Schnelle that he was a politician at a minister’s office. Once he received the order, he was able to record another colonel, submit the recording, get a transcript and then his job was done.

This is not the first time that Mogotsi has admitted to lying under oath. During his appearances before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, Mogotsi insisted that, as a ‘State agent’, he had reasons to lie under oath.

South Africans react to Mogotsi’s admission

Social media users weighed in on Mogotsi’s admission, sharing annoyed and amused reactions to it.

Charl Wessels said:

“He thinks he's 007.”

Nigel Tarie Mlambo stated:

“This one should be arrested...nonsense.”

Gaone Daskido Mahusi asked:

“I've seen people lying under oath, and nothing has happened. What is the purpose of this oath?”

Obed Tsolo added:

“This one is full of jokes. He thinks that this is Muvhango.”

Lindo B Sithole asked:

“Why waste time on this guy, really? He is a serial liar.”

Cathleen Marais Janke questioned:

“So, everyone can mos just lie under oath. It means nothing.

Rio van De Kemp urged:

“He must be arrested as soon as possible.”

Mogotsi unhappy at being called a professional liar

Briefly News reported that Mogotsi took issue with Matthew Chaskalson's comment about him before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

The commission's evidence leader said that Mogotsi was a professional liar after he admitted to lying on certain occasions.

Social media users were amused by the North West businessman's comments about the evidence leader.

