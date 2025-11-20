Brown Mogotsi took issue with Matthew Chaskalson's comment about him before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry

The commission's evidence leader said that Mogotsi was a professional liar after he admitted to lying on certain occasions

Social media users were amused by the North West businessman's comments about the evidence leader

GAUTENG – Brown Mogotsi is not impressed with the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry’s Evidence Leader, Matthew Chaskalson.

Chaskalson was dissecting Mogotsi’s evidence on 19 November 2025, noting that he admitted to giving false information under oath.

Mogotsi clarified that he had to do so as he was an agent, so he had to lie from time to time. This led to Chaskalson challenging Mogotsi’s credibility, saying that he was a professional liar.

“I stand by my submission that you are lying. You lied under oath. You are a professional liar,” the evidence leader said.

Mogotsi hits back at Chaskalson’s assertion

During his testimony before the commission on 20 November 2025, Mogotsi recalled the statement, expressing unhappiness with it. He also vented to the commissioners that Chaskalson was acting like a prosecutor and not doing his job.

“It’s like he’s a prosecutor. He’s not even playing the role of evidence leader. Because I said I am an agent. In circumstances when executing my duties, I have to lie.

“Now he comes to the public and says I am a professional liar,” Mogotsi vented.

He reiterated that he had to do and say certain things to complete his mission, but that didn’t make him a professional liar.

Mogotsi confirms he didn’t pass matric

The businessman also explained why his testimony may have appeared disjointed, saying that he didn’t always understand some of the legal terms. Mogotsi has been criticised for some of his answers to questions, as compared to his written response documents.

Addressing the issue, he told the commissioners that it should be noted that he didn’t pass matric, and so he may not have an understanding at a certain level as to what the lawyer wrote.

South Africans react to Mogotsi’s criticism of Chaskalson

Social media users weighed in on Mogotsi’s criticism of the evidence leader, with some saying he was trying to blame others for his poor performance.

@Bubu38228218 said:

“So, his defence strategy is to play victim and accuse the evidence leader of playing prosecutor? What did he think would happen?”

@ADennic98960 suggested:

“Arrest this professional liar.”

Octavia Mhinkie Spence stated:

“This one knows very well that he needs to bring concrete facts, with full proof of the allegations.”

Wendy Lee Hopley exclaimed:

“Oh Lord, this guy is living in his own movie.”

Sande Bethwell Ngcambaza added:

“Time waster this one. Hay ngeke. This is not a skhumba comedy show, man.”

Mogotsi confesses to lying under oath

