Renowned sports broadcaster Robert Marawa weighed in on the ongoing Madlanga Commission testimony of North West businessman and alleged ANC fixer Brown Mogotsi, and he did so with a sharp jibe that quickly set social media alight.

With national attention fixed on the Madlanga Commission, a public inquiry established in July 2025 by President Cyril Ramaphosa to investigate allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. Marawa has not held back in sharing his thoughts.

Mogotsi has been on the stand since Monday, 17 November 2025, and from Wednesday, 19 November, to Thursday, 20 November, his testimony has come under intense scrutiny.

Marawa reacts to Mogotsi's testimony

Robert Marawa, known for his outspoken commentary on X regarding major developments in South Africa, added his voice to the national conversation with a remark that quickly drew reactions from users across the country.

On Thursday, as Mogotsi continued his testimony, Marawa wrote:

“Madlanga not here for Popeye Games this morning….”

His post immediately drew attention, sparking a wave of responses from South Africans who followed the proceedings closely.

South Africans respond to Marawa’s ‘Popeye games’ remark

The tweet triggered a lively exchange, with many weighing in on Mogotsi’s testimony and conduct:

@SQ_Xesibe:

“The guy must just cry and ask SC Chaskalson to release him.”

@bab_hlabisa:

“This Popeye is wasting our time.”

@OgaDaIgwe:

“Mogotsi says he gets paid to lie while furthering his duties, but denies he is a professional liar.”

@MarumoMashigo:

“Bra Rob, he is dealing with brown envelopes. Who is living in another land? And he admits not having matric… Something needs to be done to professionalise our government departments. This doesn’t make sense.”

@nkabindenm:

“They’ve realised they’re dealing with a professional liar there.”

@BhekizithaSiba4:

“If I were Mogotsi, I would have admitted everything and been arrested once.”

@maVitsho:

“Yeyi! taRob, Mr Chaskalson is not playing this agent’s game.”

@jiyose:

“Mr Mogotsi is struggling badly…”

The Madlanga Commission was set up by President Cyril Ramaphosa after KwaZulu-Natal Lt Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi made serious allegations within the South African Police Service (SAPS). He claimed that the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT), established to combat politically motivated violence, was disbanded due to political interference.

Mkhwanazi expressed shock over a directive from Minister Senzo Mchunu to disband the unit, which he suggested was influenced by external parties with vested interests.

