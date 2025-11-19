Brown Mogotsi shared more details before the Maglanga Commission about an alleged assassination attempt on 3 November 2025

Mogotsi's vehicle had more than eight bullet holes in it after armed men reportedly opened fire on it while he was travelling through Vosloorus

The North West businessman denied allegations that he staged the shooting to avoid testifying before the Madlanga Commission

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Brown Mogotsi testified before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry about how he survived an assassination attempt. Image: Frennie Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG – Brown Mogotsi has told the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry how he survived an assassination attempt on 3 November 2025.

The North West businessman alleged that armed men opened fire on his vehicle on the evening of 3 November, while he was driving through the Vosloorus area.

Over eight bullet holes were found in Mogotsi’s Chevrolet, but the businessman was unharmed. He also could not be found directly after the shooting and failed to open a case at the police station, leading to some claims that the shooting was staged.

Mogotsi addresses the shooting during testimony

During his second day of testimony at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria, Mogotsi spoke about the shooting and how people questioned how he survived despite the car being riddled by bullets. Mogotsi claimed that it was actually just one shot at first.

“It was by luck, I don't know what happened. It was only one shot because those people followed me for so long, I thought they could not find me. When they saw my car, they fired a shot,” he said.

Brown Mogotsi's vehicle had numerous bullet holes in it, but he claims they shot at him only once. Image: @nzimandebafana

Source: Twitter

The North West businessman claimed that he managed to turn down a different street as the attackers sped past, and while they were making a U-turn, he fled the scene.

“That’s when I ran for my life,” he said.

He then addressed allegations that he staged the shooting so he could avoid appearing before the commission, insisting that he wanted to testify and assist the commissioners.

The police are currently investigating the claims, with national spokesperson Athlenda Mathe confirming that Mogotsi will be charged with defeating the ends of justice if it is found that the shooting was staged.

What you need to know about the shooting

Mogotsi's vehicle was deemed to be unroadworthy

Briefly News reported that police were collecting and analysing evidence obtained from Mogotsi's vehicle.

The condition of Mogotsi's red Chevrolet sedan had been questioned, especially the condition of the tyres.

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on the unroadworthiness of the vehicle and speculate whether it was Mogotsi's.

Source: Briefly News