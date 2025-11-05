SAPS Traces Brown Mogotsi After Alleged Assassination Attempt, Obtains Statement From Businessman
- Brown Mogotsi made numerous promises to meet with the police following a shooting in Vosloorus
- The North West businessman alleged that men who were following him in a bakkie, opened fire on his car
- Police were also looking for Mogotsi following a previous promise he made to hand over his devices
Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has spent a decade reporting on the South African political landscape, crime and social issues
GAUTENG - Brown Mogotsi has been located by members of the South African Police Service, a day after he promised to report to the Vosloorus Police Station but never did.
The North West businessman was due to report to the station on 4 November 2025, to open a case after an alleged assassination attempt.
Mogotsi initially claimed that he was traveling through the Vosloorus area when the occupants of a bakkie that had been following him, opened fire on his Chevrolet seda on 3 November 2025. When urged to open a case, the businessman said he was traumatised, and would do so the following day.
Police obtaining statement from Mogosti
Despite numerous attempts to facilitate a meeting with Mogotsi on Tuesday, 4 November, police could not do so, but we're able to trace him on Wednesday, 5 November.
eNCA's Silindelo Masakane confirmed that the police located Mogotsi and were taking his statement in the presence of his lawyer.
The businessman's gadgets will also be seized. Mogotsi promised in October that he would hand over his gadgets to police following a Search and Seizure at his business in the North West, but he never did.
This is a developing story and will be update as more information becomes available.
