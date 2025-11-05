An investigation has been launched into the escape of several foreign nationals at a police station in KwaZulu-Natal

The suspects were being kept in a holding cell after they were apprehended for being in the country illegally

Details are still vague at present, with police unable to confirm how the suspects were able to escape from the cells

KwaZulu-Natal Police Launch Investigation After 13 Undocumented Migrants Escape From Nyoni Station

Source: Twitter

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

KWAZULU-NATAL – A total of 13 undocumented foreign nationals have escaped from the Nyoni Police Station’s holding cells in the iLembe District.

KwaZulu-Natal Police confirmed to eNCA that the escape happened on Tuesday, 4 November 2025. News of the incident only broke on Wednesday, 05 November 2025. The suspects had been apprehended for being in the country illegally.

Investigations are underway into the escape of suspects

While details are still vague at this stage, eNCA’s Dasen Thathiah provided some more information. He noted that the men were being kept in holding cells at the police station when one reportedly asked to use a toilet.

It was during this period that all the suspects managed to get out. Police told eNCA that investigations were underway into the escape, but they could not confirm whether the suspects had any assistance from officials.

This is a developing story, and more information will be published as it is made available.

Source: Briefly News