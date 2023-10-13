A prisoner being transported from Polokwane Prison to Motetema by Limpopo police has escaped custody

The 31-year-old fugitive is facing numerous charges, including murder and attempted murder, and police are asking for the public's assistance in his re-arrest

Social media users are sharing their frustration at the increase of criminals escaping custody, with some suspecting SAPS involvement

LIMPOPO - Limpopo police have set in motion a manhunt for a male prisoner, Thapelo Sebola, who escaped from custody while being transported from Polokwane prison to Motetema on 13 October.

Thapelo Sebola escaped from prison custody while being transported to prison. Image: Supplied

Source: Twitter

According to police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba, the suspect, Thapelo Sebola, is facing charges of murder and attempted murder, which had been reported in Lebowakgomo and Motetema.

"As they were driving along D4100 Road at Mogaladi junction next to Tompi Seleka Agricultural College, the suspect allegedly escaped from the police van and fled into the bushes," said Ledwaba.

Ledwaba said circumstances surrounding the 31-year-old's escape are being investigated.

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

Police seek help from the public

@SAPoliceService put out a call to action in an X post:

SAPS Provincial Commissioner in Limpopo, Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe, called on the community to come forward with any information that may lead to the re-arrest of the fugitive.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the investigating officer, Captain Malesela Mothokwa, on 082 414 6464, or Crime Stop on 0860 010 111, or via the MySAPS app.

Mzansi says something doesn't add up

On social media, Mzansi is not convinced that the escape was unassisted and were quick to share their sentiments on the matter.

Sticks William III said:

"There is no way that a person can escape from police custody without police involvement."

Followed Mahlaule lambasted the police by saying:

"It's impossible for the suspect to escape, because when being transported, their legs and hands are handcuffed. Those police should be fired, they are careless. Now the community has to live in fear because of their negligence."

Moowzee Mzee Muzi Maluka commented:

"Those corrupt police helped him to escape."

LG Nyelele said:

"Escaping from custody is now a culture in SA."

Balekwa Njoku remarked:

"Arrest the police who allowed him to escape!"

Virginia Hlatswayo asked:

"How did he escape, was he not handcuffed? Someone knows something about his escape."

On 12 October, Briefly News reported that two of the eight suspects who escaped from the Mogwase Magistrates Court were rearrested a few minutes later.

Police said the escapees were awaiting trial with a long list of charges.

South African Police Service spokeswoman Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani told Briefly News the suspects were caught at the Mogwase taxi rank a few minutes away from the court.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News