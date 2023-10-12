A joint operation by South Africa's law enforcement has led to the apprehension of an alleged coal-smuggling ring

The syndicate's operation and other associated entities are believed to have stretched over five provinces across the country

Authorities say the smuggling of coal by the ring played a major role in the country's loadshedding woes and troubles at Eskom

SOUTH AFRICA - Mzansi believes there is hope for the country's unparalleled loadshedding after a massive inter-governmental search and seizure operation has led to the busting of an alleged coal-smuggling syndicate taking advantage of Eskom.

The Hawks, SARS, and police busted a coal-smuggling syndicate increasing said to be increasing loadshedding. Images: GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

The ring is believed to have been operating in Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng, the Free State and Limpopo.

The joint operation between the Hawks, SARS and police targeted suspects who are former Eskom employees and are believed to have facilitated procurement fraud.

The smuggling of coal by the ring made up of South African citizens and foreign nationals is believed to have played a major role in the country's loadshedding, SARS reported.

SARS Commissioner Edward Kieswetter commended the country’s law enforcement agencies for their hard work leading to this massive breakthrough in ongoing investigations, the entity added.

"It is because of such naked greed that the country has experienced unprecedented loadshedding. All law enforcement agencies must continue their aggressive fight against criminality, each according to its mandate.

"For its part, SARS will continue to pursue taxpayers involved in intentional and wilful non-compliance – without fear, favour or prejudice,” Mr Kieswetter said.

Mzansi divided on the operation's fruitfulness

Mzansi is divided on the operation, with some praising law enforcement while some believe the suspects will walk free.

Below are some of the comments:

Jan Matlaila:

"Trying all means to cover state capture recommendations."

Thabang Mmusi:

"They'll be out on bail and continue their operations.

Marshall Queen-Star Motlanthe:

"A new syndicate is ready to take over,. So even if the police are doing their work, the legislation is failing big-time."

Andrew McMurray

"I will say 'well done' when I see them in orange overalls... I won't hold my breath."

Leon James Hargreaves

"They probably have powerful political connections. South Africa is a mafia state."

Kekeletso Tsakane Thipe

"So someone decided to do their job after years."

South Africa makes trillions from coal

In a previous report by Briefly News, the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy has its sights strongly fixated on coal for the country's energy future despite calls for transitioning to renewables.

The department's deputy minister, Dr Nobuhle Nkabane said "coal is king" while addressing the annual Southern African Coal Conference on 2 February.

Source: Briefly News