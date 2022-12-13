The Hawks in Gauteng conducted a raid at Thembisa hospital on the morning of Tuesday, 13 December

The raid was related to allegations of irregularly and unlawfully awarded contracts worth R850 million

The Hawks investigation is linked to irregular spending flagged by Babita Deokaran before she was gunned down in 2021

JOHANNESBURG – The Gauteng Hawks set their sights on Tembisa Hospital on Tuesday morning, 13 December and descended on the premises to conduct a search-and-seizure operation.

The raid follows hot on the heels of an investigation into claims that supply chain management awarded irregular contracts to 217 service providers, TimesLIVE reported.

Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said the contracts were allegedly awarded unlawfully resulting in the being scalped of more than R850 million. Mogale added that in some contracts hospital staff received gratifications in the form of kickbacks.

By the end of the search and seizure, the Gauteng Hawks will have seized all relevant materials relating to the alleged irregular contracts including documents and electronic devices that will have a bearing on the investigation.

According to News24, the Hawks investigation follows the well-publicised assassination of Babita Deokaran who was gunned down after she flagged irregular and unlawful payments at the hospital.

South Africans weighed in on the Hawks raid on social media

Ismail Ahmed commented:

"If you love your country and its people you won't be doing this. A lady lost her life trying to bring accountability so many others did the same yet criminals are roaming freely while the sick are neglected all in the name of the government."

Solly Mothabela added:

"Unfortunately, Babita had to pay with her life and I think we must dedicate this operation to her."

Bongani Mchunu said:

"That money would've helped to improve that hospital. This is why we should remove ANC government."

Richard Munwanati claimed:

"They were supposed to have done this while those who were doing this corrupt activity were there to arrest them too."

Madimetja Johannes Mojapelo demanded:

"Arrest everyone involved including their families in case they are linked to the crime committed. Attach their property as well."

