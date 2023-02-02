The Deputy Minister of the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy Dr Nobuhle Nkabane believes coal will remain king in SA

Nkabane was speaking at the annual Southern African Coal Conference in Cape Town on Thursday, 2 February

Nksbane's claims come after President Cyril Ramaphosa's efforts to secure climate financing to transition SA's energy mix

CAPE TOWN - The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy has its sights firmly set on coal for South Africa's energy future despite the calls for a just transition to renewables.

The department's deputy minster, Dr Nobuhle Nkabane was addressing the annual Southern African Coal Conference on Thursday, 2 February that "coal is king' and remains important to SA's energy security.

According to EWN, Eskom generates 90% of the electricity it produces from coal leading to Nkabane's claim that fossil fuel is more valuable to SA's economy than gold.

Echoing her boss', Gwede Mantashe's, feelings on the energy issue, the deputy minister said that coal would remain the country's primary fuel source.

It seems that the DMRE is at odds with its commander-in-chief. President Cyril Ramaphosa has been a champion of South Africa's shift to renewable energy.

During the COP26 discussion, South Africa entered into The Just Energy Transition Partnership with Germany, France, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union. The wealthy countries have pledged R1.4 trillion in concessional loans and grants to SA's energy transition, Bloomberg reported.

The partnership was heralded as a first-of-its-kind financing plan that would support SA's gradual transition from coal.

