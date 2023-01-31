The African National Congress has finally conceded to declare Eskom a state of disaster

President Cyril Ramaphosa stated that ANC NEC feels that the loadshedding crisis needs to be handled as quickly as possible

The Democratic Alliance is happy that the ANC is finally taking steps to fix Eskom, but South Africans argue that more looting will happen

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress has resolved to take the country's energy crisis seriously.

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the ANC wants South Africa's energy crisis to be declared a state of disaster in an effort to end loadshedding. Images: Mujahid Safodien & Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

During an ANC NEC lekgotla on Monday, 30 January, President Cyril Ramaphosa stated that declaring Mzansi's energy crisis a state of disaster is on the cards.

According to TimesLIVE, the president stated that preparations such as legal requirements are underway for the declaration to be made.

Ramaphosa indicated that at the NEC's lekgotla, there was a cohesive agreement that the loadshedding crisis needs urgent intervention. Ramaphosa added that the state of disaster declaration with be discussed at the next government lekgotla.

Democratic Alliance welcomes the ANC's decision to declare a state of disaster for Eskom

The Democratic Alliance also holds the position that Eskom needs to be declared a state of disaster. In a press release issued on Monday, 31 January, DA MP Kevin Mileham stated the state of disaster should be isolated to Eskom and the electricity sector.

"Today, the ANC was finally left with no choice but to accede to the DA’s long-time demand to declare Eskom an ANC-made disaster zone," wrote Mileham.

Mileham added that if the state of disaster is implemented properly, the ANC government could bypass "self-imposed" obstacles. The DA added that full transparency and parliamentary oversight are essential to avoid looting.

South Africans react to ANC's plans

South Africans are unhappy with the ANC's decision to declare Eskom a state of disaster. Some people feel that the ANC will use it as an opportunity to loot and bypass laws.

Here are some comments:

@GodPenuel said:

"Does this mean this will give Cyril and the ANC leadership powers to ignore the Constitution and bend laws? Like they did during the Covidmania period? Why don't they resign if they acknowledge that they are failing to run the country? The state of disaster is the ANC."

@louan_visser said:

"About six months too late I reckon."

@Moferefere said:

"This IPP agenda that has been looming since before covid is now here. We see you. As they say, those who have eyes will see and those with ears will hear."

@VirtualDeep said:

"They are creating ways to fund the 2024 General Elections now."

@Magdalene2490 said:

"Why is a national state of disaster placing ESKOM under a state of disaster I can get. That's what it is but punishing the whole nation through extended blackouts. Once they declare this LS will end we will sit for days and nights without elec while they decide who will get power or not."

ANC admits that loadshedding is hindering South Africa’s economic growth, leaving Mzansi eye-rolling

Briefly News previously reported that the African National Congress (ANC) has admitted that the effects of loadshedding are hindering South Africa's economic growth.

Members of the party touched on the country’s energy crisis during the ANC’s Economic Dialogue on economic reforms and energy security in the Mangaung Region on Friday, 6 January. The event formed part of the build-up programme to the ruling party’s 111th anniversary.

The ANC is looking for solutions to deal with the rolling blackouts and said it is in conversation with experts to find a lasting solution. During the event, ANC NEC member Mmamoloko Kubayi discussed the impacts of loadshedding, SABC News reported.

