American actress Jennifer Lopez and her husband, Ben Affleck, are allegedly headed for a divorce

Reports claimed that Ben Affleck had moved out of their marital home and didn't attend the Met Gala with Lopez

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the allegations of the two star's divorce

Jennifer Lopez and her husband, Ben Affleck, are allegedly getting a divorce. Image: ROBYN BECK/Michael Buckner

Source: Getty Images

After two years of tying the knot, American stars Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's marriage seems to be on the rocks.

Jennifer and Ben allegedly heading for divorce

American media personalities Jennifer Lopez and her husband Ben Affleck got married in 2022, nearly four months after their engagement, and already, there have been rumours swirling about them allegedly heading for divorce.

According to Lovebscott, the couple that got similar tattoos a year after they got married are soon to be divorced. The publication said that an inside source told them that Ben had already moved out of their marital home and that he had not attended the Met Gala with his wife because they had been separated for a while now.

@lovebscott also posted about the rumours on their Twitter (X) page and wrote:

"Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are Reportedly headed for a divorce and he has already moved out."

See the post below:

Netizens react to JLo and Ben allegedly getting a divorce

Many fans and followers reacted to the rumours of the couple allegedly getting a divorce:

@Mat_Sog wrote:

"Even Batman couldn’t handle her."

@ifiwerearoy questioned:

"After she made a whole movie and album dedicated to him?"

@Soonergirl2Ou said:

"I'm shocked! This reheated microwaved romance didn't work out."

@Truthster24 commented:

"It was bound to happen."

@GlizzyGovenor mentioned:

"At this point she needs to marry herself"

@Bravodiehard responded:

"JLo can never keep a man!"

@MyPoetryHurts replied:

"She’s the problem."

Source: Briefly News