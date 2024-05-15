Actress and TV presenter Candice Modiselle recently celebrated her last few days in her twenties before she turns 30

Actress Candice Modiselle enjoyed her last days in her 20s. Image: @candicemodiselle

Source: Instagram

South African TV star and actress Candice Modiselle will soon celebrate another year around the sun on Friday, 17 May 2024.

Candice Modiselle enjoys her last days in her 20s

Media personality Candice Modiselle recently shared a heartfelt message on her Instagram page just a few days before her birthday.

The star shared that she would turn 30 soon and wanted to enjoy her last few days before entering the third level.

She wrote:

"Dedicating this week to gratitude as I kiss my twenties goodbye on the 17th. (No, it’s not my birthday today). Surreal is an understatement and yet all that fills my heart is deep gratitude. An ordinary life made extraordinary in Christ. You’ve come a long way kid. How fitting that the streets of Braam became a perfect trip down memory lane. What an era. Neighbourgoods, Great Dane, Daleahs, Kitcheners, Bannister. Ya. God I am so grateful to be kept and carried by grace."

See the post below:

The news and gossip page MDNews also posted the video of the star on their Twitter (X) page and wrote:

"Candice Modiselle expresses gratitude ahead of her 30th birthday. Candice Modiselle is excited as she will be exiting her twenties in style in a few days to come.Taking to social media, the South African TV personality shared a lovely video of herself dressed in a beautiful outfit, which gave out her hot shape."

See the post below:

Netizens compliment Candice's beauty

Many netizens complimented the star's beauty:

@Nkulunkulukazi wrote:

"She's so gorgeous."

@General_Sport7 said:

"Looking stunning."

@thandiwe_mazwi complimented the star:

"She's beautiful."

@Lethabo4991 responded:

"She's so gorgeous."

destiny.hopemareka replied:

"As the countdown to the 30s begins."

siyasamkelabobo commented:

"Getting older and wiser."

Source: Briefly News