Candice Modiselle recently shared a sweet video of her mom hyping her up before a show

The media personality's mom Grace Modiselle affirmed her daughter ahead of her stage appearance

The video had followers chopping onions at the ladies' sweet interaction and the heartfelt mother-daughter bond

Candice Modiselle captured her mom's sweet affirmations ahead of a show and melted followers' hearts. Images: candicemodiselle

Candice Modiselle is family-oriented and has close relationships with her loved ones. The media personality recently shared a sweet moment between herself and her mother, Grace Modiselle, were her mom hyped her up before a show.

The heartfelt interaction between the ladies melted hearts as Candice's followers showed love to her mom for affirming her little girl.

Candice Modiselle shares sweet moment with mother

In an Instagram post, Candice Modiselle showed followers an interaction between herself and her mother when they went out to an event the media personality was hosting.

Candice captured her mom's affirmations where she told her daughter just how proud she was of her and how beautiful she looked in the all-while pantsuit:

"You really look amazing, baby girl. You rock, oh my word. I'm really proud of you."

The actress was recently baptised and sent a shout-out to her family for supporting her and being there to witness the life-changing moment.

Mzansi shows love to Candice and her mom

Fans and followers were moved by Candice's mom's sweet and affirming words to her daughter:

bontle.modiselle said:

"Between you and Gracie, I don’t know who has me more teary."

ladynam_bm posted:

"Mama’s know best!"

siphenkosi._ responded:

"I’ve never in my life had my mom hype me up for anything, this is so sweet!"

kamo_gratitude commented:

"Did she lie? Oh no she didn’t!"

mic_themost added:

"Ah! Mama’s not lying though."

thatomogotsi said:

"A re 'yes baby!'"

temalangeni_dlaminii responded:

"You are such a humble soul...loads of love!"

nontsi_ke_lelo commented:

"You really rocked it! Such an anointed vessel of God, listening and watching you was breath taking!"

flaviamotsisi posted:

"This is beautiful!"

wentyfttall added:

"This audio just confirms what we’ve always known - that your mom sure knows how to produce and nurture queens! Wow! Wow!"

Nasty C affirms his new dad body

In a recent report, Briefly News caught online reactions to Nasty C reciting affirmations to himself as he embraced his dad bod following the birth of his son, Oliver.

The rapper dedicated his new album, I Love It Here to all the goodness surrounding his life including being a father, and his affirmations were both comical as well as a way to welcome the new change in his life.

A video of a couple teaching affirmations to their daughter trended on social media and had online users feeling broody.

