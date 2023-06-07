Former YoTV presenter Candice Modiselle and Gomora actor Ntobeko Sishi were recently baptised

The stars shared their baptism videos and penned long Instagram captions opening up about their journey with God

Mzansi and celebrities like Rorisang Thandekiso and Bontle Modiselle congratulated Candice and Ntobeko

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Candice Modiselle and Ntobeko Sishi have taken new steps in their spiritual lives.

Rorisang Thandekiso was proud of Candice Modiselle and Ntobeko Sishi after they shared baptism videos. Image: @rorisangt, @candicemodiselle, and @sishiiofficial

Source: Instagram

According to The Citizen, the stars got baptised at their respective churches and celebrated the sacred moments on their social media pages.

Candice Modiselle says she was baptised as a child

Taking to Instagram, Candice shared a video depicting her baptism. The clip started with her telling the congregation what the act personally meant for her. The video then shows her getting in and out the water.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

In the caption, the former YoTv presenter revealed that she was baptised as a child but knew nothing about Christianity. Now that she's wiser and has built a personal relationship with God, she wants to give her life as a sacrifice and be used for the benefit of others.

"This public declaration confirms that I KNOW WHO I AM and I dedicate my life to helping young people discover that they too are fearfully and wonderfully made, set apart, loved, called and chosen as the righteous sons and daughters of the Almighty."

Check out Candice's post below:

Ntobeko Sishi says God helped him through a difficult time

Just like Candice, Ntobeko also shared his baptism video and opened up about his struggles with confidence. The Gomora actor claimed he had low self-esteem before developing a personal relationship with God.

Sishi tried everything to heal, even therapy failed, but when he met God, everything fell into its place.

"I struggled with belonging and ‘home’ all my life and now it’s evident to me that we all belong to a purpose much greater than we think. We’re loved and cherished in a way we’ll never fully understand, so run to Him."

See Ntobeko's video below:

Mzansi, Rorisang Thandekiso and Bontle Modiselle celebrate Candice Modiselle and Ntobeko Sishi's baptism

As soon as Candice and Ntobeko's video hit their feed, Mzansi congratulated them and wished them well for their journey with God. Celebs like Rorisang, who has also unashamedly proclaimed her love for Jesus, were also in the comments beaming with pride.

@ceecee_ndaba said:

"I’m so proud of you. God is so good."

@bontle.modiselle shared:

"I love you ❤️"

@zingah_lotj posted:

"It’s beautiful to see just how much you really meant it when you did it. Congratulations, Candice."

@rorisangt also said:

"JESUS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!"

@ladynam_bm replied:

"Yesssss!!! Welcome to the Kingdom assignment - you are a force and I cannot wait to watch God continue using you."

@dr.martin__ commented:

"The Kingdom is advancing! It's great to see so many young influential individuals in the Kingdom arising."

@_thabisom wrote:

"Congratulations, man. His power is truly made perfect in your weakness. One thing about God is that He gets down to the level that you’re at and will pick you up. Welcome to the club of pure joy, bliss and eternity."

@fadziechinyanga added:

"In a generation where Konka and groove are more popular than Jesus, this was beautiful to watch."

Shauwn Mkhize’s best friend Tha Simelane to welcome twins via surrogacy, birth and baptism will be televised

In other news, Briefly News reported that congratulations were in order for Tha Simelane, who is said to be expecting twins via surrogacy.

The reality TV star planned to keep the news lowkey. However, he confirmed to ZiMoja that he is indeed expecting.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News