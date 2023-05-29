Rorisang Thandekiso shocked her fans and followers when she revealed that she has managed to remain celibate despite working in the entertainment industry

The former YoTV presenter got candid about her life choices during an interview with popular podcaster Mpoomy Ledwaba

She noted that she decided to remain celibate until she gets married when she was only twelve years old

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Rorisang Thandekiso had the internet buzzing when she shared that she is still a virgin at 33 years old. The singer and media personality said she made the decision when she was still young.

Rorisang Thandekiso has revealed that she is still a virgin. Image: @rorisangt

Source: Instagram

Rorisang Thandekiso explains why she chose to keep her virginity until marriage

Speaking during the recent episode of Mpoomy Ledwaba's podcast, Rorisang Thandekiso said her mother's teachings and religious background influenced her decision to remain pure until she gets married.

According to The South African, the star added that she is not only concerned about waiting for the right partner and getting married but she also embarked on the purity journey because she wants to maintain her relationship with God. She said:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

"One, because God says so. Two, me, I, and I between me and him want to stick it through. Three, the lucky guy who gets to get me will reap the benefits of something he never worked for but will be a blessing from the Lord.

“However, that is not my main goal. I am more interested in being given somebody by God that will love me and see everything that God has out for me. And I’m sure it’s great to have a good sex life, but it is not the only thing.”

Rorisang Thandekiso charts Twitter trends as Mzansi share thoughts on her virginity journey

Social media users could not believe that Rorisang Thandekiso is a 33-year-old virgin. Some applauded her for sticking to her beliefs despite being in the showbiz industry while others demanded proof.

@Mxbeez said:

"Rorisang Thandekiso is really a virgin ? She's honestly strong, especially in the industry She's in."

@LwandleEL added:

"Shout out to Rorisang for being a virgin at 33, doing that in the entertainment industry is very rare."

Minnie Dlamini showers Umkhokha actress Hope Mbhele with her flowers on her Umemulo Day: “So proud of you”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Minnie Dlamini showed love to actress Hope Mbhele after her traditional Zulu ceremony intended to celebrate coming-of-age.

The award-winning TV presenter and actress took to her timeline to express love for the Umkhokha actress and gave her flowers.

According to TimesLIVE, Minnie Dlamini always knew that Hope Mbhele would be a star after working together.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News