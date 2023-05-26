TV presenter and actress Minnie Dlamini gushed over Hope Mbhele after her Umemulo ceremony

Taking to social media, Minnie shared pictures of the Umkhokha actress at her traditional Zulu ceremony to celebrate coming-of-age

Hope Mbhele plays Busisiwe aka, Mabusi, on Mzansi Magic's Umkhokha, Minnie also gave the actress her flowers

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Minnie Dlamini showed love to actress Hope Mbhele after her traditional Zulu ceremony intended to celebrate coming-of-age.

Minnie Dlamini showers 'Umkhokha' actress Hope Mbhele with love on her 'Umemulo' day. Image: @Minnie Dlamini and @Hope Mbhele.

Source: Instagram

The award-winning TV presenter and actress took to her timeline to express love for the Umkhokha actress and gave her flowers.

According to TimesLIVE, Minnie Dlamini always knew that Hope Mbhele would be a star after working together.

"You acted in my first two films as my lead and you’ve gone on to do some incredible work! You have made all of us so proud and I know you will continue to do so," she wrote.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The significance of the beautiful Zulu tradition

IOL reported that Umemulo is a traditional Zulu ceremony for women to welcome them to womanhood. It is usually done for women at the age of 21 but depending on occurrences, Umemulo can also be done for women at other ages.

IOL added that Hope Mbhele's Umemulo ceremony was held in Umthwalume, in KwaZulu-Natal.

The who's and who were invited to Hope Mbhele's traditional ritual

Some of the big names spotted at Hope's traditional ceremony were Kwenzo Ngcobo, who played Qhawa on The Wife, and Brenda Mhlong a,mong others.

Mzansi joined Minnie Dlamini as she celebrated the actress

@lindokuhlesbusisomkhize said:

"Inspiration! Nifundise abanye o Glamour."

@sphiweyinkosi wrote:

"You are so a beautiful young lady god bless you keep it up."

@Itss.nothando commented:

"You look so pretty I wish I could hug you."

@Khanya_greens said:

"The most beautiful Memulo ever. We had the most amazing day ever."

@Maine_ngcobo wrote:

"Congratulations sis’ka Bayah, so inspiring, I almost dropped tears when I was watching the posts. Blessings upon blessings."

Minnie Dlamini celebrates Mother’s Day in barely there outfit, Mzansi is live for it

Briefly, News previously reported that Minnie Dlamini had Mzansi at a standstill when she posted snaps of her beau whichut which got netizens speaking as she celebrated Mother's Day.

Her baby boy shouted, "That's my mamma", as Minnie strutted her stuff. Who needs social media when you have a hype man as adorable as this? Mzansi wondered.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News