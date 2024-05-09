A young woman and her boyfriend living in the city decided to pack their bags and move to his parents' farmland

The woman did not think she would make the big move as she was used to her life in the city

Social media users loved the nature content the woman posted and admitted to wanting a similar life

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A woman changed her life when she moved from the city to the farm. Images: @darkghana/Instagram, @darkghana/TikTok

Source: UGC

A woman from the city made the ultimate decision to move with her boyfriend to his parents' land.

Going by the handle @darkghana on TikTok, the vlogger states in her post that she and her partner decided to leave living in the city to live on an organic farm almost a year ago.

The woman who added the name Sandy in her bio said:

"When he first brought me up here four years ago, I told him never to expect me to move up. I was a city girl through and through, but now here we are setting up a garden."

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Sandy shared that she was also slowly falling in love with her new lifestyle.

A woman did not think she would enjoy the farm life. Images: @darkghana

Source: TikTok

Sandy also shared a snap of the produce collected from her and her boyfriend's and his parents' garden. The assortment of inexpensive fruit and vegetables, as well as herbs, included strawberries, tomatoes, capsicum, beetroot, parsley, chillis, and chamomile.

She added that the produce was picked every few days during the summer, and the family only bought items they could not grow or make immediately.

While on the farmland, the former city-living woman encountered different animals along the way. Paige, a cheeky duck, always came inside their home asking for food. Pippi, the boyfriend's parents' dog, always visited Sandy's home, not forgetting a chicken and its chicks.

The woman saw animals from all walks of life while living on the farmland. Images: @darkghana

Source: TikTok

TikTokkers fascinated with woman living on farmland

Sandy's new lifestyle mesmerised members of the online community.

@artatatat told Sandy that she was living their dream and added:

"I love seeing a black girl homesteading!"

In awe, @hollybellewood commented:

"When people ask me what my dream is, I don’t know how to tell them it’s this."

@dinushkaka shared that they were considering this lifestyle and asked Sandy:

"As a city girl, how do you feel it’s affected your social life, what do you do now?"

Sandy responded:

"I make the effort to drive to the city occasionally. I also join lots of different events to make connections. Bumble Friends is also super helpful."

Woman shows life in agriculture

In February, Briefly News shared the story of a young Mzansi woman who took to social media to share the reality of working in agriculture.

@gorgeous_lianah shared a TikTok video showing herself looking pretty in a casual and girly outfit. The footage switches to show various clips of @gorgeous_lianah, who is hard at work in overalls and gumboots as she does multiple agricultural tasks.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News