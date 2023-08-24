This woman went to Pretoria Zoo and was not happy to have only seen a handful of animals

TikTok user @mrs_neyo shared a video of her experience, showing many bare enclosures

Mzansi people were stressed for the animals, left wondering what had happened to all of them

PAY ATTENTION: Check out our special project with inspiring stories of women who overcome the challenges to succeed in construction: Women of Wonder: Building the Future!

A recent TikTok video capturing the vast emptiness of Pretoria Zoo has left Mzansi stressed. Pretoria Zoo is not small, but where are the animals?

This woman shared a video of her experience, showing many bare enclosures. Image: TikTok / @mrs_neyo

Source: TikTok

There is always negative media surrounding things like zoos, so this one went viral quickly. And people want answers.

Mzansi woman shows worryingly empty Pretoria Zoo

The video posted by user @mrs_neyo shows Pretoria Zoo, which is usually bustling with a diverse array of creatures, oddly quiet.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

She claims to have only seen a handful of animals and did not explain as to why this was so. The woman showed some bare enclosures and a few animals that did not look so jolly. Pretoria Zoo doesn't look all that lively in this clip.

Take a look:

Mzansi people are stressed about the animals

Seeing the zoo so bare left many people wondering what was going on. A few people claimed that this is why they never go to the zoo.

Read some of the mixed comments below:

Balotheli said:

“I’d rather go to Kruger National Park ayyy.”

Boipelo Mogale was sad:

“Seeing this after I just paid for my did's school trip to Pretoria Zoo”

AusiKay shared:

“That’s why I make a special drive to Johannesburg Zoo. ”

Liyaaa said:

“That elephant has been there since I was in primary school ok she is tireddddd.”

Terrifying video of man sitting in snake pit of pythons at reptile zoo goes TikTok viral with 11 million views

In other news, Briefly News reported that one man @jayprehistoricpets posted a video showing what his job entails at the reptile zoo. The man shot the TikTok video while he was in a snake pit with a bunch of huge pythons all over his body.

The guy acknowledged that he was different because he loved snakes, and said he was living his dream life.

"So we are all different and that’s what makes us all special. I know that some people don’t understand me and I’m sure the same is true for some of you but I am curious do you have some passions and dreams maybe you don’t talk about well you can see mine…”

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News