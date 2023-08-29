Mzansi shook its head collectively after a post revealed an alternative name to the much-loved samoosas

The post, shared on Facebook, revealed that a popular retailer sold what looked like samoosas but was named golden pockets

Netizens were disappointed and dissed the golden pockets, with some sharing their experiences with the delicacy

Radio presenter Bobby Brown stirred netizens with his post about golden pockets.

South Africans clarified that they do not want samoosas to be renamed "golden pockets."

This is after radio personality Bobby Brown shared a picture that puzzled South Africans.

The picture showed what looked like samoosas, given a different name that was not accepted by the public.

Radio personality shares golden pockets on Facebook

Bobby Brown shared the picture on his Facebook account, where he asked when samoosas were renamed and who took it upon themselves to commit this act. What made the delicacies trend, even more was that the fillings were unusual for samoosas. They were filled with boerewors, peri-peri chicken and ham and cheese.

In defence of their products, Golden Snacks's Managing Director Martin De Lange recently told IOL that golden pockets are not the same as samoosas. He pointed out that the golden pocket was made from vetkoet pastry and could be filled with different types of meats like rib, ham and BBQ chicken if one fancied their pockets to have chicken. He added that the products are found chiefly in Food Lover's Market.

Samoosas, a product of the Middle East that was created and made famous in the 14th century, is usually filled with spicy foods, mince, chilli, diced, cooked or mashed boiled potatoes and onions. Samoosas are also very affordable. To view the post, click on this link.

South Africans disapprove of golden pockets

Netizens on Facebook voiced their disappointment at the sudden rebranding of one of South Africa's favourite delicacies.

Deshun Deysel said:

“This is an abomination.”

Kathleen van der Westhuizen remarked:

“Hugo, call the police!”

Lauren Segal Cooper added:

“No, no, no, this is a sacrilege! And since when does a samosa have ham and cheese in it? I guess that’s why they changed the name.”

Amesha Bachan exclaimed:

“I was wondering the same thing. But then again, anyone that fries a samosa like that is not worthy of calling it a samoosa.”

Renee Leeuwner wrote:

“Golden pockets are the worst. I love samoosas, but I’ve never had a good experience with a golden pocket.”

