A lady found a special at Food Lover's Market, and she thought more people should know about it on the socials

The woman left people excited after showing low prices on various necessities for any household's kitchen

Many netizens thought it was a useful video after she's seeing how great the deals in the pamphlet were

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

One woman was happy to tell people that they should go to Food Lover's market. Online users were excited to see items at extremely low prices.

A TikTok video shows a Food Lover's Market special that went viral and had people eager to go shopping. Image: @lifestyleby_alisha

Source: TikTok

The video of the woman's shopping guide received more than 2 000 likes. Other people were complaining that specials were flying off the shelves.

Food Lover's Market special has people excited

A lifestyle TikTok creator, @lifestyleby_alisha, recorded a video showing that Food Lover's Market was selling some items for R50. The sale included necessities such as cooking oil. Watch the video:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

South Africans keen for Food Lover's sale

Many people commented that the sale looked worth it. Others who spotted the special commented that everyone should rush if they want to catch it.

Seema_Acqua said:

"I got mine. Two yesterday and four today."

Cathy wrote:

"Thank you. Of course it's a good deal because we have to run for low prices."

user8759254638832 addeD:

"So 6l is 150 not bad because Spar has 150 for 5l."

Rooney wrote:

"Food Lovers Ferndale has lot's of them!"

Charmaine was upset:

"No stock anywhere."

South Africans appreciate generous sales

Many people love to to see where others prefer to shop. Many people appreciated a video showing a Woolworths food bargain.

R104 ice cream has SA woman tripping, Mzansi says cow went to private school

Briefly News previously reported that everyone knows that Woolworths is a private school of grocery stores. This woman could not believe her eyes when she saw that ice cream from Woolies cost R104.

Cost comparison to prove that Woolworths is not always more expensive than other stores; this ice cream is one of the items that is.

TikTok user @boipelomothibi_ Of herself strolling towards the freezer section in Woolworths. Zooming in on the price of the ice cream, the good sister almost fell over backwards.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News