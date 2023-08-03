A woman found cheap muesli at Woolworths and shared the cool find with her followers

South African women took to TiK ToK with a video showing Woolworths muesli on special R39. fellow citizens could not believe how cheap the delicious breakfast option was.

This woman was living for the reasonably priced muesli on sale at Woolworths, and so were her followers. Image: TikTok / @choose_a_row

Source: TikTok

Woolworths is not always the cheapest option, that is no secret. However, Woolies often surprises us with cool specials like this one.

Mzansi woman drops Woolworths muesli plug in TikTok video

TikTok user @choose_a_row shared a video showing Woolworths muesli on special for R39.

The best part of it all is it's not just your average muesli. It's a delicious take on brownie-inspired mercy. Couldn't even imagine a bit of breakfast?

Take a look:

Mzansi Tiktokker reviews Woolies mueslie

Briefly News spoke to the lady to see if the muesli was worth the hype, and apparently, it is! She is in love and hopes it is still on special so she can stock up.

"It was yum. Was not as sweet as I thought it was going to be. Which was great, actually. And the bag is now finished. Need another."

South African citizens flock to the comment section in disbelief of the cheap Woolies item

People cannot believe their eyes. It is not every day that you can get any grocery item for less than R50, let alone a delicious muesli from the boujee Woolworths.

Read some of the shook comments:

It's me your opp was shook:

“Shocked at the price because it’s kinda cheap.”

Stacey Heine is a fan:

“It's amazing, I was hooked on this, and for a while, it was sold out. Enjoy.”

Raeesha' missed out:

“I bought it yesterday but didn't see this one ”

♡TashShakur♡ is on it:

“This is a sign to keep buying it and to keep eating those little chocolate squares that comes in the bag ”

Kim Mentor missed it:

“Haibooo I did not see this yesterday! Usually buy the 1kg only that's worth it for Woolies Muesl.”

