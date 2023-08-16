A woman got all the ingredients for the infamous KFC dunked wings, and she showed her audience how to make the incredible meal

Many people were fascinated as they were interested to see if it really tasted like the real deal

Speaking to Briefly News, Kiara Dewrance says she does this type of content to help South Africans save on costs wherever they can

Cape Town woman trends for a budget-friendly recipe of KFC dunked wings in a video. Images: @KiaraDewrance/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

A Mzansi woman is trending for her budget-friendly recipe for KFC dunked wings. The lady was so excited to share how she made the delish meal.

Woman recreates KFC dunked wings at home

The woman, who goes by the name of Kiara Dewrance on social media, shared her recipe on TikTok, and it quickly racked up thousands of likes and hundreds of comments.

She did a step-to-step video on how to make the KFC dunked wings at home, showcasing all the ingredients she used at home.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

In an exclusive comment to Briefly News, Kiara Dewrance says:

"These are things I’ve grown up doing and thought I’d share with the public. I’ve never been one to gate-keep my recipes or life hacks. Life is hard enough as it is, and I want to spread happiness."

Watch the video below:

Woman makes KFC's dunked wings a TikTok hit

Dewrance's recipe is said to be a perfect replica of the KFC dunked wings, but it costs a fraction of the price.

The ingredients for her recipe are all easily accessible and affordable, and the process is simple.

Her recipe has been met with rave reviews from social media users:

Melody Liebenberg wrote:

"Yoh, glad I'm not the only one with stomach problems after dunked wings. They look amazing."

@Ase Mahle said:

"So we all have that small pot with one handle missing."

@Caela commented:

"KFC is so good, but we all know our stomachs will cry, but we still eat it."

@Jonas shared:

"Legit thought I was the only one with a sore stomach from Zinger Wings. I feel so seen! Thanks, girl."

@SAZ said:

"This looks so yum."

@MS applauded:

"Shamelessly added to favourites."

South African man places R10 000 order for KFC wings, TikTok video stuns netizens: “Bathong”

In similar stories, Briefly News reported about a South African man who recorded himself ordering R10 000 wings from KFC and shared the clip on TikTok.

The footage of the large order gained traction on the platform and got people buzzing about it in the comments.

People wondered what he needed that many chicken wings for, but some were convinced it was a joke.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News