A South African man recorded himself ordering R10 000 wings from KFC and shared the clip on TikTok

The footage of the large order gained traction on the platform and got people buzzing about it in the comments

People wondered what he needed that many chicken wings for, but some were convinced it was a joke

A video ordering wings at a KFC drive-thru. Image: @anelepadipe2

Source: TikTok

A content creator man did something very funny. He made a video of himself buying a lot of KFC chicken wings worth R10 000.

TikTok user posts video taken at KFC drive-thru

He posted the video on his TikTok page @anelepadipe2, where over 80 000 people saw the clip.

Many viewers started talking about it in the comments section. They were surprised to see such a large order of chicken wings. Some people thought it was a joke and not real. They wondered why anyone would need so many chicken wings.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

TikTokker leaves netizens in suspense over KFC wings order

But others found it very entertaining and responded with laughter. Whether it was real or not, the video made a lot of people happy and brought laughter to their day.

Watch the video below:

Video of expensive KFC order sparks talks on TikTok

@bethueltselana14 said:

"The lady is fully aware of content creators."

@nompumelelomolebaloa mentioned:

"10k? Y'all surely slept in the toilet."

@kagisoralet_5 asked:

"Ke eng ne le sa mpitse ka ta go di ja le lona? "

@mailethabang commented:

"Kekopa onromele hle."

@glowqueentrish commented:

"Bathong."

TikTok video of traveller at Angola KFC spending R50 for 2 choices of chicken flavours fascinates Mzansi

In another story, Briefly News reported on a woman who decided to travel around Africa by bus. The woman has been on the road, and now she stopped in Angola.

A video showing a woman trying KFC in another African country got thousands of likes. People enjoyed watching the comparison review of the same restaurants in a different country.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News