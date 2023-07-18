One lady who is travelling Africa by road made it all the way to Angola, where she tried the KFC

The woman made an interesting video showing people what they could expect from the fried chicken restaurant franchise in a different country on the continent

South Africans were excited to see that their menu is slightly different and gives customers more choices

Briefly News reported on a woman who decided to travel around Africa by bus. The woman has been on the road, and now she stopped in Angola.

A TikTok Video shows a South African traveller at Angola KFC, and her review made Mzansi wish the local franchise had variety. Image: @popi_sibiya

Source: TikTok

A video showing a woman trying KFC in another African country got thousands of likes. People enjoyed watching the comparison review of the same restaurants in a different country.

Angola KFC's menu impresses South African with variety

A TikTok travel content creator @popi_sibiya posted her experience at KFC in Angola. In the video, she showed that KFC in the African country has different options for chicken.

In the vlog, she tasted the zinger chicken since, in South Africa, the flavour is only for wings. The explorer thought it was a bit dry but still tasty. She did not enjoy a sauce she got from the franchise. Watch the clip below:

Mzansi netizens want KFC SA to add zinger chicken to local menus

Online users thought the woman's video was interesting. Many thought that the zinger chicken sounded delicious.

Palesa Pc Sesing said:

"Wow we want and need it again in SA."

Lutheran 1 wrote:

"KFC Angola beats ours."

ThuThu commented:

"The chips and the selection is always wider than ours shame."

Yeye_Meanaj was fascinated:

"Zinger chicken?? Sign me up, whoa KFC SA hates us."

Rose added:

"Wow, they have zinger chicken."

TikTok viewers fascinated by foreign country standard of living

