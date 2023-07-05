This little baby boy tried KFC for the first time, and his parents got his reaction on camera

Some babies love food, and others would rather stick to milk. This precious baby boy tried KFC chicken for the first time, and his reaction left people's hearts smelting.

Parents shared their baby's first experience with KFC, and it is adorable. Image: TikTok / @liqhame_kuhle

KFC is undoubtedly a right-of-passage food in Mzansi. While it is not every day that you see a small baby chowing down on KFC, it did make for a rather sweet video.

Adorable baby tries KFC for the first time, TikTok video shows reaction

TikTok user @liqhame_kuhle shared a video of their precious baby trying KFC chicken for the first time, and it is precious. The little boy did not quite understand what was happening but loved it!

Take a look at this precious baby's reaction:

Mzansi people melt over the cute baby and his love for food

People flocked to the comment section to have a little laugh and gush over the sweet boy. KFC is clearly a Mzansi favourite.

Read some of the comments:

Caramel Doll@000 laughed:

“Baby wondering what exactly I am eating”

Palsah Kay tagged KFC:

“@KFC South Africa, please come through with a bucket for the young man over here He’s hooked like the rest of us ❤️”

user16656572443781 joked:

“Ncoooaw so cute Friday I gave mine a taste of an apple yoh she sucked it she was like aibo never knew there was something tastier than incence ”

Tshifularo Daisy Magodi shared:

“I can't wait for mine the way she cries for chicken when we eat yoooo you will swear she has teeth to chaw it ”

Adorably baby girl plays makoti for dad, expecting KFC in return, gets tricked: cute clip has SA in stitches

In related news, Briefly News reported that children are smarter than we think. One little Miss played the perfect makoti for her dad, all in the name of KFC. The adorable clip has left many Mzansi citizens broken by laughter.

Every parent knows that their child is up to something when they are being too good. This father played his daughter at her own game and won.

Twitter user @Eminitybaba_ shared the heart-smelting clip showing a tiny tot wiping windows, taking off her father's shoes, and even serving him juice so that she could get some KFC.

