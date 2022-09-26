A little girl served her father as if he were her husband, all so she could get some of the KFC she thought he had

Twitter user @Eminitybaba_ shared the cute clip showing a baby girl getting played by her father, there was no KFC

While the clip was undoubtedly funny, many people felt sorry for the little girl as she tried hard to get that chicken

Children are smarter than we think. One little Miss played the perfect makoti for her dad, all in the name of KFC. The adorable clip has left many Mzansi citizens broken by laughter.

A little girl did the most for her dad just to get some KFC, but there was none. Image: (Twitter / @Eminitybaba_)

Source: Twitter

Every parent knows that their child is up to something when they are being too good. This father played his daughter at her own game and won.

Twitter user @Eminitybaba_ shared the heart-smelting clip showing a tiny tot wiping windows, taking off her father’s shoes and even serving him juice, just so she could get some KFC.

The father had filled an empty KFC bucket with groceries, and the sweet girl was shook when she opened it. Little sis went and took her juice back, lol.

“Lmaoooooo she is disappointed. Wait for it ”

Social media users can’t believe little babe got played

While the video had many people laughing hard, everyone felt a little sorry for the girl. She tried so hard, and her daddy got her good.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@Olabisi210 said:

“ she started by giving wife material(1000yards) vibes... I didn't see that twist coming, the switch was instant... but the dad too no try...haba! Hope dashed can be painful please.”

@AbdulGideonny said:

“Bro, how did they get her to do all these things ”

@M8056456439 said:

“Despite her efforts. She still cares for her Dad. For me, I appreciate her. She didn’t see it coming... She only got a fake Dad.”

@ImVeeMk said:

“She is learning fast from her gender. This is what women will do for u when they see u got money

“She is a good actress thoughshould nurture that talent ”

@michaelachanya said:

Source: Briefly News