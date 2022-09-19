A lovely video of a little girl dancing to Amapiano beat in an incredible manner has stunned people online

In a viral video, the beautiful and talented little girl showcased her dance moves in line with the beat playing in background

Reacting to the clip trending on popular app, TikTok, netizens have showered accolades on the little dancer

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A talented little girl amazed people online after taking up a dancing challenge on the Amapiano beat.

A video making the rounds online shows the smart girl vibing with another little girl to an Amapiano beat.

Little girl vibes to Amapiano beat Photo Credit: @lericiafebruaryar

Source: UGC

Amapiano is a pleasant style of house music that emerged in South Africa in 2012.

The little dancer amazed people with her body movements and gestures which went in line with the Amapiano beat playing in the background.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Netizens applaud talented dancer

Reacting to the video, several netizens rushed to the comments section of the video shared on TikTok by @lericiafebruaryar

Iamdeora_ said:

"See stepper oo. Ordinary twerk I no fit, baby girl don m#urder amapiano with her tiny cute legs."

Moreyfaith wrote:

"Wait what? This little girl got better dance step."

Samtom.tv reacted:

"All dis new pikin of this generation re refurbished 4rm d previous generation. Nothing nobody fit tell me."

portharcourtboyfriend_ remarked:

"Na our women leader for Labour Party."

Nwa_chinemeluu stated:

"Which person Grandma come back to Life."

Devytals_presson_nails commented:

"Which person shift en soul enter this baby like this? I Dey suspect Nasku."

Am_justcrystal said:

"She kuku sabi dance pass me."

The_odogwu_nwanyi commented:

"This one na adult o."

Princess_adeola16 noted:

"I’m the one sitting on the floor eating."

Duchessdamie added:

"I say these set of kids have come before se else how do you explain this na? Ancestors are back to earth."

Ada.ofgg said:

"It’s her tiny feet and round tummy for me. Good to see. Nice moves girl."

Watch the video below:

Little girl dances to Buga

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that a little girl has caused a frenzy on social media after she was spotted in a video dancing to Kizz Daniel's Buga.

In a video shared on Instagram by @gossipmilltv, the little girl was first seen standing on stage with her classmates before the music was played. While on their uniform, they all danced to Kizz Daniel's latest hit song, Buga, but she stole the entire show.

She was seen dancing so perfectly and energetically that other kids had to stop at a point to look at her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng